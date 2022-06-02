Spearfish Post 164 baseball to host Allen Tellinghuisen Tourney beginning today

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 American Legion baseball team will host its annual Alan Tellinghuisen Tournament, beginning today through Sunday, at the Black Hills Power Sports Complex, in Spearfish.
The tournament schedule follows.
Thursday, June 2
RC Post 315 vs Belle Fourche Post 32 5 p.m.
ETC Knights vs Spfsh Post 164 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 3
RC Post 315 Douglas Cats 9:30 a.m.
Billings Expos vs. Douglas Cats vs. noon
Billings Expos Red vs. Belle Fourche Post 32 2:30 p.m.
Billings Expos Navy vs. ETC Knights 5 p.m.
WESTCO vs. Spearfish Post 164 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Billings Expos Red vs. RC Post 315 9:30 a.m.
Belle Fourche Post 32 vs. Douglas Cats noon
ETC Knights vs. WESTCO 2:30 p.m.
Billings Expos Navy vs. WESTCO 5 p.m.
Billings Expos Navy vs. Spearfish Post 164 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 5
#8 seed vs. #7 seed 8:30 a.m.
#6 seed vs. #5 seed 11 a.m.
#4 seed vs. #3 seed 1:30 p.m.
#2 seed vs. #1 seed 4 p.m.
