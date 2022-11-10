Spearfish players named All-State Nov 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pioneer Staff ReportsSPEARFISH — Three players from Spearfish earned spots on the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state teams.Madie Donovan claimed second-team, all-state status on the girls’ team. Another Spearfish girls’ player, Brooke Peotter, was named to the Honorable Mention squad.Kellen Scott represented Spearfish on the boys’ team, as he received Honorable Mention status.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spearfish Sport Brooke Peotter Team Status Staff Kellen Scott Soccer Coaches Association × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesPowerball second prize won in Sioux FallsNo information released in dog fight at animal shelterMillie Bobby Brown has an 'adult relationship' with Henry CavillKanye West ‘threatened with institutionalisation by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak’City grounds rocket ship at Evans ParkLaRue MeyerBlack Hawk man pleads not guilty to hit and runTimber industry wins appeal to Forest Service for GTR reviewLeonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed 'late into the night' at a Halloween partyIoan Gruffudd’s MS sufferer girlfriend Bianca Wallace reveals ‘droopy left eye and cheek’ Images CommentedLawrence Co. P&Z talks ordinance changes (1)Dr. Joan K. Irwin (1)Robert and Roberta Noel (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
