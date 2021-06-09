Spearfish places 12th at state AA golf tourney

SIOUX FALLS — Spearfish and Sturgis Brown girls’ golfers completed their seasons at the state AA tournament at Sioux Falls’ Bakker Crossing Golf Course.
Spearfish shot a 36-hole 731 to finish 12th in the team standings. The Spartans shot a 363 on Tuesday, which marked a five-stroke improvement from Monday’s 368. Sturgis Brown did not field enough athletes for a complete team.
Alison Kennedy carded a 162 to lead Spearfish and tie for 12th place in the individual standings. She fired an 80 on Tuesday.
Spearfish also received a 180 from Kali Lantis, whose Tuesday round ended at 88. Teammate Sydney Gusso finished at 188 after shooting a 94 on Tuesday.
Cadence Kilmer shot a 101 for the Spartans and Tuesday and finished with a 201. Olivia Torgerson turned in a 102 on Tuesday to end the tournament at 207.
Maddie Kelley’s final 219 score for Spearfish included a 112 on Tuesday.
“It was good to get a state tournament in for these girls,” Spearfish head coach Eric Ligtenberg said. The COVID-19 pandemic had forced cancelation of the 2020 state event.
Tuesday’s weather conditions were hot and windy. Ligtenberg said the players may not have been quite prepared for the resulting fatigue. “Not to make excuses, but it was tough for them,” he added.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.