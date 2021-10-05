Spearfish opens state tennis tourney

SIOUX FALLS — Spearfish sets 12th after Monday’s first day of the state A girls’ tennis tournament in Sioux Falls.
The Spartans have collected 61.5 points, and some team members will compete on Tuesday for the event’s second and final day.
Katie Mondloch (Flight 1) and Rebeccah Anglin (Flight 2) forged 1-1 records in their respective singles flights. Both will play for ninth place on Tuesday.
Some Spearfish players had their singles seasons come to an end. They were Ella Iszler (1-2 record in Flight 5 singles), Laura Frost (1-2 in Flight 6), Lindsey Huck (1-2 in Flight 3), and Ava Iszler (0-2 in Flight 4).
Mondloch and Anglin split their first two matches in Flight 1 doubles. Ava Iszler and Huck are 1-1 in Flight 2 doubles; those two pairings will play Tuesday.
Ella Iszler and Frost had a 0-2 mark in Flight 3 doubles, so their season ends.
“Our whole team, whether they won or lost, played very well together,” Spearfish head coach Susie Mondloch said. “They played aggressive at the right times, and they played their points longer.”
Coach Mondloch said Spartans’ players did well for their opponents to make mistakes.
Match-by-match results for Spearfish players follow.
Flight 1 singles: Katie Mondloch lost to Athena Francilisco (St. Thomas More) 6-2, 6-1; defeated AnneClaire Rubish (Huron) 10-6.
Flight 2 singles: Rebeccah Anglin lost to Annika Barnett (Vermillion) 7-6, 6-1; defeated Alexis Ninneman (Milbank) 10-9.
Flight 3 singles: Lindsey Huck lost to Abby Hanson (Vermillion) 6-1, 6-2; defeated Bailey Gonyo (Madison) 10-4; lost to Emily Westenberg (Sioux Falls Christian) 10-3.
Flight 4 singles: Ava Iszler lost to Bethany Engelhart (Huron) 6-1, 6-1; lost to Raley Haskell (Aberdeen Roncalli) 10-6.
Flight 5 singles: Ella Iszler lost to Kaitlyn Schmahl (St. Thomas More) 6-4, 7-5; defeated Grace Dressen (Lennox) 10-2; lost to Jade TenHaken (Sioux Falls Christian) 10-6.
Flight 6 singles: Laura Frost lost to Shriya Gangineni (St. Thomas More) 6-0, 6-1; defeated Amelia Pederson (Milbank) 10-2; lost to Saige Jorgensen (Vermillion) 10-7.
Flight 1 doubles: Katie Mondloch-Rebeccah Anglin defeated Hattie Muellenbach-Alexis Ninneman (Milbank) 6-2, 6-4; lost to Ella Hancock-Hannah Beckloff (Rapid City Christian) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 2 doubles: Lindsey Huck-Ava Iszler lost to Bianca Medina-Bethany Engelhart (Huron) 6-3, 6-1; defeated D. Maxwell-S. Maxwell (Madison) 10-8.
Flight 3 doubles: Ella Iszler-Laura Frost lost to Kaitlyn Schmahl-Amity Strand (St. Thomas More) 6-2, 7-6; lost to C. Rowe-A. Oetzmann (Madison) 10-7.
Mitchell has collected 300 points for the team lead. Rapid City Christian sets second at 266 points followed by Yankton at 254.5.
