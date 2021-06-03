SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy Ninja Program hosted their final Ninja Competition for the season May 15, at Spearfish Gymnastics Academy.
The Competition featured 25 competitors in four different age groups.
“ This was one of the best competitions of the season,” said Kirk Summers, the Spearfish Ninja head coach. “We had several athletes attend from Rapid City and everyone seemed to enjoy the new challenging courses.”
In the 6-7 age group, the top winners were: John Finkbeiner, first place, with a clear course, meeting the challenge on all 11 obstacles with a time of 1:47.94.
Second place went to Dash Lee.
Lee completed nine of 11 challenges in a time of 2:52.57.
Coming in third was Kanyan Morgan with a time of 2:52.58. He completely nine of 11 obstacles. Placing fourth was Lilith Wormstadt with a time of 3:11.72, clearing six obstacles, and finishing in fifth place was Ragan Walker, in a time of 2:50.71.
In the 8 -9 age group, Jayce Blair continued his winning streak, taking first place with a clear course, and a time of 1:41.32.
Nolan Gaskin also had a great competition, clearing all 11 obstacles and finished in second place with a time of 2:25.89.
Ivan Albrecht came in third clearing 10 of 11 obstacles in a time of 2:32.30.
Fourth place went to Phoebe Neider. She cleared nine obstacles, with a time of 2:59.27.
Finishing out the field in fifth place was Emma Walker with a time of 2:36.81.
The 10-13 age group was a very close race between Justus Funk and Alex Albrecht.
Funk barely squeaked out the win clearing 11 of 13 obstacles with a time of 2:32.24, and Albrecht was right behind him in second place with a time of 2:58.24, also clearing 11 of 13 obstacles.
Brooklyn Grundstad finished in third with a time of 3:11.36. Grundstad also had a good run clearing 11 of 13 obstacles.
Fourth place went to Elizabeth Kiley with a time of 3:03.61 with nine obstacles cleared.
Mylo Lee claimed the fifth place award with a time of 3:30, with nine of 13 obstacles cleared.
Kirk said thehe 14-and-over age group was also a very close competition.
“These two athletes, Tucker Benson and Justus Funk have pushed each other all year and are great role models for our younger Ninjas,” Kirk said.
Benson come out the winner on this day with a time of 2:35.19 and 12 of 13 obstacles cleared with Funk finishing a mere 10 seconds behind, placing second with a time of 2:45.19, and 12 of 13 obstacles cleared.
Summers said the kids realy enjoyed competing this season.
“This has been a great experience for all of our Ninjas this season,” said Summers. “The athletes and parents all really enjoyed the monthly competitions and it was fun to watch their progress as the year unfolded. I am hoping to do some competitions this summer with some of our competitive Ninjas and would like to join a league and host some league competitions next fall.”
