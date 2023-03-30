SEARFISH — The Spearfish Ninjas claimed titles March 11 at the Black Hills Finals, hosted by the Spearfish Sports Academy.
This was the final competition of the Black Hills Ninja Series.
The event included 45 ninjas from Spearfish and Sturgis.
The competition was also the last chance for the ninjas from Spearfish and Sturgis to accumulate points to be crowned the Ninja Series champion.
The ninjas earned points for each competition, and the total number of points accumulated over the entire series determined the Series Champion.
In the individual competition, Sophia Roness, from Spearfish, won the 5 to 7-year old division. Aven Seller, from Sturgis, placed second, Owen Dacar, from Spearfish
took third place, Brooke Griffith, from Spearfish, placed fourth, and Jude Bosworth, from Sturgis, finished fifth.
Roness also captured the Series Champion title with 119 points. Aiden Buccholtz, from from Spearfish earned 94 points for second place, and Will Ginter from Spearfish, took third place with a total of 83 points. Seller finished fourth overall with 74 points, and Griffith, from Spearfish placed fifth with 69 points.
In the 8 to 10-year old age group, Jayce Blair, from Spearfish), won the individual event, and also won the series over all championship with a total of 144 points.
“Blair dominated the series this year, winning four out of the six competitions, as well as the series championship title,” said Kirk Summers, the Spearfish ninja head coach.
In the individual event, Kanyan Morga, from Spearfish, took second and Cillian
Delaney, from Sturgis, took third. In the event series Delaney took second overall and Morgan took third. Jett Leonhardt, from Spearfish, placed fourth overall with a total of 83 points, and Ethan Abell, from Sturgis, finished in fifth with a total of 75 points.
In the 11-to-15-year old age group, Nolan Gaskin, from Spearfish, took the individual title. Malachai Funk, from Sturgis, took second, Mylo Lee, from Spearfish, claimed third place, Dakota Cathcart, from Spearfish, took fourth, and Jacob Haynes, from Spearfish, finished in fifth.
In the overall series, Gaskin also claimed the championship title with a score of 134 points. Haynes took second with a total of 88 points. Beckhen Herrbolt, from Sturgis, placed third with 78 points. Lee took fourth with 76 points, and Charlie Chocholousek, from Sturgis, placed fifth with a total of 74 points.
In the 16-and-over age bracket, the individual competition was won by Justus Funk, from Sturgis. Randy Finkbeiner, from Spearfish, finished in second place. Canyon King, from Sturgis, claimed third place, and Wyatt Klaasen, from Spearfish, finished in fourth place.
For the overall series title, Randy Finkbeiner (120 points) just edged out Justus Funk (119 points) to take first place. In third place was Klaasen, who earned 115 points and Canyon King finished fourth with a total of 110 points.
“I was pleased with our team’s effort, and I was pleased with our overall growth for the individual competitions and the overall series this season,” said Kirk. “I am very thankful very thankful for the competition series, and I can’t wait to see how the ninja competitions grow over the next year.
