Spearfish Ninjas compete in two competitions

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sports Academy Ninja Team has been busy over the last couple of weeks, travelling to Sioux Falls to compete at 605 Ninja, and hosting the final leg of the Northern Hills Ninja League.
Spearfish had 11 Ninjas compete in Sioux Falls at 605 Ninja, and everyone had a successful day.
It has been really fun this season,” said Kirk Summers, Spearfish Ninja head coach. “I have seen so much growth in the kids abilities throughout the year, in both their mental and physical toughness. I am proud of all their hard work in the gym and it is really starting to show at the competitions.”
Competing in the 7-and-under age group, Dash Lee put together a good run and came away with a fourth place finish.
In the girls 9-and-under age division, both Kanyan Morgan and Taylor Buchholz competed well, with Buchholz finishing in 11th place and Morgan finishing in sixth place.
In the 9-year-old boys division, Ivan Albrecht finished in seventh over all and met his goal of qualifying to the Regional competition. Jhett Leonhardt placed eighth and qualified to Regionals.
Jayce Blair stood on the podium after finishing in third place overall, and John Finkbeiner finished out the day for Spearfish by claiming first place.
In the 11-year-old division, Alex Albrecht finished in 10th overall, and Nolan Gaskin finished in ninth.
Stetsen McMillan finished sixth in the 13-year-old age group, and Wyatt Klaasen met his goal of qualifying to the Regional competition in the 15-and-over age bracket.
Randy Finkbeiner competed in the adult age division, and finished third overall.
“I enjoy competing at the 605 Ninja gym. It allows our Ninja’s to compete at a higher level and see a different variety of obstacles than they face when they compete locally,” Summers said.
All of these Ninjas have now qualified to the Regional competitions.
They will attend to Regional competitions, one in Sioux Falls, and one in North Dakota, where they will vie for the opportunity to qualify to the world Championships held in July 12-23, in Las Vegas. Spearfish was also the host for the last leg of the Black Hills Ninja series.
This competition featured 43 ninja’s from around the Black Hills and showcased a brand new obstacle with a zip line added to the course, as well as many balance, coordination, swinging and strength obstacles.
In the 15-and-over age group, Wyatt Klaasen claimed the second place medal.
Ages 11 to 14 saw Alex Albrecht, once again on the top of the podium, with a clear round and a first place finish.
Stetsen McMillan finished in second place, and Megan Christians placed fourth.
The 8-to10-year old division winner was John Finkbeiner, with Jhett Leonhardt landing in 2nd place and Jayce Blair
rounding out the field in 3rd. The 5 to 7 yr old division saw a familar face on the top of the podium.
Dash Lee claiming first place honors, followed by Logan Oyen in secnd. Jonas Demkowski finished in
Fourth, and Owen Dacar claimed the fifth place medal.
All of the Spearfish Ninjas will compete in the championships for the Black Hills Ninja series in April, hosted by Northern Hills Ninja Warriors.
