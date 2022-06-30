SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Ninja competitive team from Spearfish Sports Academy has been busy over the last couple of weeks, as they travelled to two regional qualifying meets, in hopes of advancing to the Ninja World Finals, July 21-23, in Las Vegas, Nev.
The first regional competition, hosted by 605 Ninja, was in Sioux Falls.
Spearfish sent 11 Ninjas to the competition.
Dash Lee competed in the 7-and-under age division.
“Lee had a very good run,” said Kirk Summers, the Spearfish Ninja coach. “He had two small errors throughout the entire course and finished in fourth place overall. Everyone was really excited to see Lee become the first Spearfish Ninja to qualify to the World Finals.”
Following in the next round of competition, were the 9-and-under age group, and Spearfish had six competitors in this group.
“This is the most competitive of all the age groups, and I was really pleased with how all of our Ninja’s performed,” Summers said.
In the girls’ division, both Kanyan Morgan and Taylor Buchholz finished out the course with solid runs and both placed in the top 10.
In the boys’ division, Jhett Leonhardt started the day with a strong run, only one fall throughout the course, and finished seventh place overall.
Next up for Spearfish was John Finkbeiner.
“John had a fantastic run clearing all the obstacles except one and finished second overall,” said Summers. “Finkbeiner will also be headed to Las Vegas for the World Finals.”
Ivan Albrecht was next in line and put up his best effort of the year, missing only one obstacle and finished ninth overall.
Up last in this age division for Spearfish was Jayce Blair.
Blair had an outstanding run, clearing all the obstacles and had a good pace throughout.
Blair finished fifth overall, and also punched his ticket to the competition in Las Vegas.
The 11-year-old age division was next in line, and Spearfish was represented by Alex Albrecht and Nolan Gaskin.
Albrecht went first and with a very solid run and good pacing throughout finished in fifth place. Gaskin also had a good run, missing only one obstacle through out the course and finished in seventh place.
In the girls division, Meagan Christians also performed well.
“She has been working really hard over the last couple of weeks to get over her nerves that seem to really kick in when she competes, said Coach Summers. “I was very proud of how she handled this competition and so happy to see her finish in the top 10.”
The final competitor of the weekend was Wyatt Klaasen competing in the Amateur group. Wyatt had a spectacular run going and slipped up on the final obstacle right before the buzzer, just missing out on qualifying to compete in Las Vegas. He placed 6th overall.
The next regional qualifying meet was held in Fargo, N.D., and Spearfish had three Ninjas competing. Dash Lee competed in the seven-and-under age division, and finished fourth overall.
Nolan Gaskin was up next for the Spearfish team and put together a strong enough run to punch his ticked to the finals in Las Vegas with a seventh place finish.
Wyatt Klaasen finished out the weekend competition with one of his best runs of the year and finished in fifth place overall, earning his way to the world finals in Las Vegas.
In total, the SGA Ninjas will be sending five competitors to Las Vegas, and will be joined by Randy Finkbeiner (John’s dad) in the adult age division.
The Vegas competition is a three-day event.
The first two days will feature some of the best Ninjas from across the country all trying to earn their way to the grand finale, which will be on Saturday, where they will ultimately crown the world champions in each age division.
