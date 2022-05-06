Spearfish Martial Arts competes in Brookings

Front row, left to right: Lillie Wehrung, Boone Wehrung, Dominic Grundstad, Tysen Davis, and Lander Wordeman. Back left to right: Daven Wehrung, Torrian Jewitt, Parker Heberlig , Taevin Lueders, Natalie Boice, Sean Quade, and Coach Cam Paisley. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Martial Arts team went to Brookings for a TaeKwonDo tournament on April 23 and did extremely well.

They brought back 12 gold medals with 11 competitors from the competition.

They competed in sparring and forms, and Master Cam Paisley was their coach at this tournament.

