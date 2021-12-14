SPEARFISH — Spearfish Middle School’s wrestling team dropped a 95-28 decision to Sturgis in a dual Monday afternoon at the Spearfish Middle School gym.
A total of 23 matches were on the schedule, with each period lasting 1 minute 30 seconds.
Michael Zoller, Kadin Gonzales, Jaxon Winieckie, and Laythan Lucas earned pins for Spearfish.
Sturgis collected 12 pins on the day. They came courtesy of Shea Deering (twice), Jaden Patterson, Taten Adams, Trinity Thompson, Jake Peters, Brodie Richards, Ayden Hopkins, Kelson Dirk, Tyce Uherka, Landyn Mahaffy, and Garrett Rohloff.
“Overall, our kids did an OK job,” Spearfish coach Joel Martin said. “We were struggling from the down position, mainly.” He added Spearfish wrestlers were not getting back to their base.
Martin said Spearfish’s lineup includes some really inexperienced athletes, and some of the more experienced eighth-graders were moved up to the varsity squad.
Spearfish will compete at the Black Hills Conference tournament set for Tuesday in Custer. Martin talked about how this dual helps in preparation.
“We wrestle Sturgis, and they’ll expose your weaknesses,” Martin said. “Kids kind of need to know what to work on. We can at least address that.”
As for Tuesday, Martin said, his goal for middle school wrestlers centers on improvement and competition.
“They wrestled well, and it was a good way to finish the season,” Sturgis head coach Jason Schlichtemeier said. He added the Scoopers boast a good group of eighth-graders, and Monday was a team effort.
Match-by-match results follow.
Match 1: Michael Zoller (Spearfish) pinned Owen Bostrom (Sturgis) in 1 minute 51 seconds.
Match 2: Kadin Gonzales (Spearfish) pinned Gavin Werlinger (Sturgis) in 2 minutes 1 second.
Match 3: Jaxon Winieckie (Spearfish) pinned Connor Oshanick (Sturgis) in 4 minutes 8 seconds.
Match 4: Jack Scharf (Spearfish) defeated Jayden Pyka (Sturgis) 12-0.
Match 5: Jaden Patterson (Sturgis) pinned Ace Kochuten (Spearfish) in 34 seconds.
Match 6: Jace Thurman (Sturgis) defeated Luke Rath (Spearfish) 12-1.
Match 7: Trik Elshere (Sturgis) defeated Michael Aberle (Spearfish) 10-0.
Match 8: Taten Adams (Sturgis) pinned Cameron Carlson (Spearfish) in 1 minute 10 seconds.
Match 9: Trinity Thompson (Sturgis) pinned Tripp Donat (Spearfish) in 1 minute 30 seconds.
Match 10: Shea Deering (Sturgis) pinned Elijah Ruml (Spearfish) in 2 minutes 14 seconds.
Match 11: Jake Peters (Sturgis) pinned Jace McDonald (Spearfish) in 45 seconds.
Match 12: Brodie Richards (Sturgis) pinned Jack Niles (Spearfish) in 2 minutes 52 seconds.
Match 13: Ayden Hopkins (Sturgis) pinned Ziah Torpy (Spearfish) in 3 minutes 51 seconds.
Match 14: Kelson Dirk (Sturgis) pinned Easton Walters (Spearfish) in 50 seconds.
Match 15: Jake Price (Sturgis) defeated Michael Zoller (Spearfish) 6-1.
Match 16: Tyce Uherka (Sturgis) pinned Alex Cudmore (Spearfish) in 38 seconds.
Match 17: Tel Elshere (Sturgis) defeated Jackson Truax (Spearfish) by injury default.
Match 18: Sullivan Sigman (Sturgis) defeated Jaxon Winieckie (Spearfish) 5-4.
Match 19: Tarver Zebroski (Sturgis) defeated Luke Rath (Spearfish) 8-0.
Match 20: Landyn Mahaffy (Sturgis) pinned Jack Scharf (Spearfish) in 31 seconds.
Match 21: Garrett Rohloff (Sturgis) pinned Kadin Gonzales (Spearfish) in 4 minutes 8 seconds.
Match 22: Laythan Lucas (Spearfish) pinned Tanner Gouldin (Sturgis) in 27 seconds.
Match 23: Shea Deering (Sturgis) pinned Hunter Werner (Spearfish) in 2 minutes 35 seconds.
