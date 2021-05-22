SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Middle School wrapped up a week long football camp Friday, at its practice field in Spearfish.
“This camp was for current sixth and seventh graders, so that kids that will be playing in our middle school program next year,” said Dalton Wademan, the Spearfish High School head football coach. “This camp is to get those kids ready to run our bread and butter. We simplify it a little bit, what they are running in seventh through 12th grade. We are running the same stuff.”
Wademan said they want to teach it early, and he praised the middle school coaches for doing a great job implementing the system.
“We are just trying to bridge that gap and get the kids excited all the way from elementary school, to middle school, to high school, to be a part of and play Spartan football,” he said.
Wademan said the camp was split of, running offensive and defensive drills.
“Monday and Thursday was our offensive days. We split up kids into their offensive positions for half an hour, then we got together as a team and ran the same formations and same offensive plays that we do in the high school level,” said Wademan. “Then Tuesday and Friday are our defensive days. They’ll run the same defense that we run, and use the same terminology we use in seventh- through 12th grades. So by the time they get to the high school as freshmen, they are familiar with what we are doing.”
The Spartans have numerous football camps that can be attended this summer.
June 1-4 there will be a camp for grades nine through 12. The camp runs from 6-8 a.m. each day.
June 16-18 the Spartans will be attending a camp at Black Hills State University.
“We will also continue to get in the weight room and get better as a team in the weight room,” Wademan said.
June 21-22 will be the Spartan football and basketball camp.
“This was very successful last year. We went from 8 a.m. until noon. We went about an hour to an hour and 45 minutes for football,” said Wademan. Then we took a little break and have a Popsicle and water, and then the kids would go in the gym to do basketball for another hour and a half to an hour and 45 minutes.”
Wademan said they encourage athletes to play multiple sports.
“We love the format, and we love kids doing multiple sports in Spearfish, and that’s what we are trying to provide,” Wademan said.
