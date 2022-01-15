Spearfish looking for new competitive dance coach

SPEARFISH — Julie Stewart has stepped down as Spearfish High School’s head competitive dance coach after two seasons.
“It was a great opportunity, and the girls danced their hearts out for every performance,” Stewart said in an email to the Pioneer.
Stewart recalled the support the program received from Spearfish businesses as she reflected on the past.
“It was so kind and caring,” Donat said. “From donations to moral support, they really showed up for us. I can’t thank them enough.”
Stewart said she enjoys working at Sandstone Senior Living in Spearfish and will continue to working there.
Spearfish High School Activities Director Stephanie Ornelas confirmed the resignation and said Donat meant a lot to the program.
“A lot of work goes into it, and she (Stewart) was an amazing coach,” Ornelas said. She added a lot of behind-the-scenes work goes into a two-minute routine, and Donat excelled at creating the choreography, music, and many other details that many people do not see.
Ornelas said the school will begin the application process early next week.
