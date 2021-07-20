Spearfish Legion baseball season comes to an end

SIOUX FALLS — Spearfish Post 164 dropped a 5-4, eight-inning decision to Sioux Falls West to end its season in a junior varsity Legion baseball tournament game Sunday afternoon.
Sioux Falls took a 1-0 lead in the fourth frame. Spearfish scored single runs in the fifth and sixth for a 2-1 advantage.
A sixth-inning run allowed Sioux Falls to forge a 2-2 tie. Neither team scored in the seventh, which forced extra play.
Spearfish pushed across two runs in the top of the eighth for a 4-2 advantage. Sioux Falls responded with three in its half of the eighth for the win.
Post 164 finished 27-34 on the season.
Kaidon Feyereisen scored two runs and added a hit for Spearfish, which was victimized by four errors. Cody Chapman contributed one run and three hits.
Spearfish runs: Kaidon Feyereisen 2, Aiden Haught 1, Cody Chapman 1.
Spearfish hits: Chapman 3, Noah Mollman 2, Carter Lyon 1, Jonathan Bloom 1, Ty Sieber 1, Brady Hartwig 1.
Spearfish pitching: David Keller 7 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts; Haught 1/3 inning, 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
