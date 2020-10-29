Spearfish Lady Spartans soccer has banner year

SPEARFISH — Numerical highlights from the Spearfish High School varsity girls’ soccer season included a 10-5 record, No. 5 ranking in Class AA, and one home playoff game.
Lady Spartans head coach Katrina Huft said those accomplishments are huge, and other things stand out.
“The girls just came out and worked for everything that they did,” said Huft. “They worked so hard, and they were just very composed throughout the entire season.”
Huft added the Lady Spartans took things one practice and one game at a time.
“We have a core group that has played together for a long time,” Huft said in describing one of the team’s preseason strengths.
She added the team is still young and started some seventh- and eighth-graders.
Spearfish’s biggest concern mirrored that of other squads.
“Going into this season, we never knew if we were going to make it to the next game or not,” Huft said.
She attributed that to COVID-19 and everything else that was happening, causing many different players to play in different positions, depending on who was available.
“The girls were so flexible, and nothing really rattled them too much throughout the season,” Huft recalled. “They were able to be successful just because of their level-headedness.”
Huft said Spearfish continued to believe in itself as the season progressed, and early wins over St. Thomas More (4-3) and Pierre (2-1) represented hope the Lady Spartans could compete at that level.
Following a two-game skid, Spearfish won two straight games. An 11-0 conquest of Huron boosted Spearfish’s mark to 4-2.
The Lady Spartans brought a 4-3 record into a game against Sturgis. A 2-1 victory started a five-game winning streak that moved Spearfish to 9-3, following a 2-1 win over Rapid City Central.
Spearfish secured its top-five ranking with a 2-1 win over Sturgis Brown allowing the Lady Spartans’ to finish its regular season at 10-4.
“All of the little things started to add up where they realized that they were successful, and they were a victorious team,” Huft said.
The Lady Spartans hosted 12th-seeded Watertown in a playoff game, but fell 3-2 to end the season at 10-5.
Spearfish outscored its opponents by a combined 62-27 margin this season.
Huft called it “incredible,” and said players totally bought into what the team was doing, and that allthe players grew as players on the field, and as individuals and a team off the field.
She cited leadership, flexibility, and understanding of one another’s roles.
“The improvement was all the way across the field,” Huft said. “I was just so proud of the girls.”
Huft also thanked assistant coaches Brandi Roetzel and Zoie Jones for their efforts.
“They played a huge part in the success that this team had,” said Huft. “The program wouldn’t be what it is without those two.”
Raven Colaiacovo, Ella Servaty, Maia Pochop, and Grace Walker represented the senior class.
Huft said that group was really special.
“The biggest thing that stands out to me about this group is their sweet spirit, and how willing they were to work with the younger girls,” Huft said.
She added the four seniors assumed leadership roles and really wanted to be a part of the team.
“I am so excited for what the future of the brings for the girls’ program,” Huft said.
She added a really solid junior class returns, and some of them took on leadership roles in 2020.
