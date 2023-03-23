GILLETTE, WYO. — The Kids & Company Dance Studio recently rocketed off to boogie amongst the stars in Gillette, Wyo., where there were more thsn 700 entries at the Starpower National Talent Competition, in Gillette, Wyo.
If you don’t recognize the name, you’ve probably seen the faces flitting around town.
Just in the last year, the Kids & Co. dance crew has performed at BHSU football and basketball halftimes, at the lighting of the Christmas tree, at Spearfish Sasquatch baseball games, Harvest Fest, Downtown Friday Nights, and they have even hosted their own Woodstock on the Lawn at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch last June.
Their variety of styles and events has even afforded the small town studio the opportunity to dance with legends local and global alike: known names such as BHSU’s mascot Sting, Samson the Sasquatch, the Grinch, and St. Nick.
Students from third grade through high school traveled to Gillette to perform 11 rou tines over the course of the competitions. Kids & Co. represented Spearfish with solos, duets, trios, small groups, and large groups in tap, jazz, and musical theater styles.
Of those routines, nine dancers nabbed first place in their categories, and three routines sashayed away with scores landing them in first place overall for their divisions.
Additionally, dancers were awarded Power Pak invites to exclusive dance intensives, Golden Tickets to the World Dance Championships, a Top of the Charts nomination, and the never-ending pride of their teachers.
Kids & Company is always looking for somewhere new to showcase their talent.
You can stay up to date by following their Facebook page (Kids & Company Dance), their Instagram page (akidsandcompanydance5678), or check out their 2023 show, Rock Around the Clock, June 2-4 in the Spearfish High School auditorium.
