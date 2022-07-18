Spearfish JV season ends with doubleheader split with Sturgis

STURGIS — The Spearfish Post 164 JV closed out the season splitting a doubleheader with the Sturgis Missiles on Friday, at Strong Field, in Sturgis.
In the first game, Spearfish won the game, 11-1, with Jack Branum throwing 34 pitches, with 23 of those being strikes.
Spearfish scored four runs in the first inning, six in the second and one run in the third.
“We came out swinging hard, and their pitchers were have a little trouble finding the plate so they walked some guys and we got some key hits, and the guys were just able to steal bases,” said Kevin Bloom, the Spearfish JV coach. “With this JV team I have, we have them read the pitchers and go on their own, we want them to steal and that is what we did.”
With to strikes and two outs in the top of the first inning, Spearfish’s Will Sharp, of Spearfish, connected for a stand up double, driving in three runs.
“He (Sharp) has come through pretty good, he is a good contact hitter, and hit a solid ball,’ said Bloom.
Dylan Gillespie, Sturgis’s coach, said his team just came out flat.
“The first game, we came out of the dug out not ready to go, they scored a couple in the first inning and then some walks just killed us, they hit the ball hard and it went downhill from there,” said Gillespie.
The Sturgis Post 33 Missiles only score came with a triple from Carter Kirk in the third, scoring Brady Royer.
In the second game, Carter Kirk scored the only run of the game,but was enough to give Sturgis the win, 1-0 .
“In the second game the boys really came out and played defense and Carson Williams threw a great game, a shut out thru the sixth inning and Brody Royer came in and finished the game,” Gillespie said.
Bloom said the second game was a pitching duel.
“This game was a pitching duel, I started Jack (Branum) again as he only threw 34 pitches in the first game, and it was our last game of the season and he is my ace in the hole.” said Bloom. “We could not get the bats going, mainly the balls were falling in place and not dropping.
