Spearfish JV resumes region path

RAPID CITY — Spearfish Post 164 forged a 2-2 record in the Junior A Legion regional baseball tournament that ended Saturday in Rapid City.
Post 164 dropped a 9-5 decision to the Rapid City Post 22 Expos in an opening-round game. Spearfish then defeated Sturgis 20-0 and edged the Rapid City Bullets 10-8 before falling 9-2 to the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters.
Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said the team’s play was up and down during the tournament. “Overall, they’ve been able to battle through some adversity and win the games where they should,” he added.
Expos 9, Spearfish 5
Rapid City scored the final four runs to snap a 5-5 tie.
Spearfish scored once in the first inning and four times in the third. Rapid City’s numbers were three runs in the first, two in the third, one in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh.
Kaidon Feyereisen and Jonathan Bloom turned in one-run, one-hit efforts for the offense.
Spearfish runs: Brady Hartwig 1, Kaidon Feyereisen 1, Aiden Haught 1, Jonathan Bloom 1, Haylon Heiting 1.
Spearfish hits: Ty Sieber 2, Carter Lyon 1, Cody Chapman 1, Feyereisen 1, Bloom 1.
Spearfish runs batted in: Bloom 1, Heiting 1, Lyon 1.
Spearfish pitching: Connor Comer 6 innings, 8 runs, 13 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; David Keller 1 inning, 1 run, 1 hit, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Spearfish 20, Sturgis 0
Play ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Spearfish collected seven runs in the first inning and added nine in the third for a 16-0 lead. A four-run fifth frame ended the scoring.
Post 164 collected 19 hits, with four players accounting for 14.
Kaidon Feyereisen and Ty Sieber laced four hits apiece; Sieber drove in a team-high four runs. Aiden Haught and Duncan Martin each contributed three hits.
Carter Lyon, Brady Hartwig, Haught, and Feyereisen scored three runs apiece.
Spearfish runs: Carter Lyon 3, Brady Hartwig 3, Aiden Haught 3, Kaidon Feyereisen 3, Ty Sieber 2, Duncan Martin 2, Connor Comer 2, Noah Mollman 2.
Spearfish hits: Sieber 4, Feyereisen 4, Haught 3, Martin 3, Hartwig 2, Will Scharf 1, Mollman 1, Comer 1.
Spearfish runs batted in: Sieber 4, Mollman 3, Comer 2, Feyereisen 2, Haught 2, Martin 2, Lyon 1, Hartwig 1, Scharf 1.
Spearfish pitching: David Keller 2 2/3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts; Sieber 2 1/3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts.
Spearfish 10, Bullets 8
Post 164 tallied three runs in the sixth inning to erase a 5-4 deficit and go up 7-5.
Rapid City cut the margin to 7-6 in the sixth, with Spearfish adding three in the seventh to stay ahead 10-6. That enabled Post 164 to withstand two Bullets’ tallies in the seventh.
Noah Mollman scored three runs and added three hits for Spearfish. Brady Hartwig finished with two runs and three hits, along with four RBI.
Spearfish runs: Noah Mollman 3, Brady Hartwig 2, Cody Chapman 2, Connor Comer 1, Carter Lyon 1, Ty Sieber 1.
Spearfish hits: Hartwig 3, Mollman 3, Kaidon Feyereisen 2, Aiden Haught 1, Jonathan Bloom 1, Lyon 1, Sieber 1.
Spearfish runs batted in: Hartwig 4, Mollman 2, Feyereisen 2, Lyon 1.
Spearfish pitching: Sieber 1 inning, 4 runs, 3 hits, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts; Chapman 4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts; Hartwig 2 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts.
Shooters 9, Spearfish 2
Rapid City scored the final seven runs to snap a 2-2 tie. The Shooters scored one run in the sixth and six in the seventh.
Spearfish scored both of its runs in the fifth to forge that tie.
Ty Sieber and Noah Mollman crossed the plate for Spearfish. Aiden Haught added two hits and drove in two runs.
Spearfish runs: Noah Mollman 1, Ty Sieber 1.
Spearfish hits: Aiden Haught 2, Connor Comer 1, Sieber 1.
Spearfish runs batted in: Haught 2.
Spearfish pitching: Kaidon Feyereisen 6 2/3 innings, 5 runs, 7 hits, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts; Haught 1/3 inning, 4 runs, 3 hits, 4 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Spearfish played Sioux Falls West on Sunday and fell 5-4 in 8 innings.
