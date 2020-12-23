STURGIS — Sturgis Brown High School’s junior varsity wrestling team hosted a wrestling quadrangular with Spearfish, Rapid City Stevens, and Rapid City Central Monday, at Sturgis Brown High School.

Results, provided by Track Wrestling, follow.

Sturgis Brown 36 Spearfish 12

106 pounds: Parker Graveman (Spearfish) over Jayden Rahn (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall

113 pounds: Jayden Rahn (Sturgis Brown) over Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) by pinfall

132 pounds: Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) over Kash Krogman (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall

132 pounds: Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) over Danner Craig (Spearfish) by pinfall

145 pounds: Hayden Wright (Sturgis Brown) over Sam Moore (Spearfish) by

152 pounds: Hunter Harrison (Sturgis Brown) over Danner Craig (Spearfish) by pinfall

152 pounds: Preston Ray (Sturgis Brown) over Dawson Craig (Spearfish) by pinfall

160 pounds: Caleb Weishaar (Sturgis Brown) over Dylan Irion (Spearfish) by pinfall

RC Stevens 66 Spearfish 34

106 pounds: Paige Denke (Rapid City Stevens) over Parker Graveman (Spearfish) by pinfall     

113 pounds: Mason Zent (Rapid City Stevens) over Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) by pinfall

120 pounds: Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) over Carson Casey (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall

126 pounds: Jackson Kitterman (Rapid City Stevens) over Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) by decision

126 pounds: Danner Craig (Spearfish) over Mitchell Miller (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall

132 pounds: Connor Beckman (Rapid City Stevens) over Sam Moore (Spearfish) by pinfall

138 pounds: Dawson Craig (Spearfish) over Josiah Dupont (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall

145 pounds: Landon Mitsos (Rapid City Stevens) over Shea Irion (Spearfish) by pinfall

152 pounds: Mason Schlup (Spearfish) over Trenton Gore (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall

160 pounds: Asher Peil (Spearfish) over Jed Crisafulli (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall

170 pounds: Brayden Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) over Parker Graveman (Spearfish) by pinfall

182 pounds: Talan Lunders (Rapid City Stevens) over Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) by decision

195 pounds: Mason Schlup (Spearfish) over Ayden Schoeberl (Rapid City Stevens) by majority decision, 16-2

195 pounds: Hunter Casey (Rapid City Stevens) over Danner Craig (Spearfish) by pinfall

220 pounds: Josiah Dupont (Rapid City Stevens) over Sam Moore (Spearfish) by pinfall

285 pounds: Dillian Wornkey (Rapid City Stevens) over Dawson Craig (Spearfish) by pinfall

RC Central 36 Spearfish 6

106 pounds: Parker Graveman (Spearfish) over Daniel Valle (Rapid City Central) by pinfall

113pounds: Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) over Spencer Morrison (Rapid City Central) by pinfall

120 pounds: Danner Craig (Spearfish) over Joseph Blenner (Rapid City Central) by pinfall

126 pounds: Ian Hook (Rapid City Central) over Sam Moore (Spearfish) by pinfall

132 pounds: Dylan Irion (Spearfish) over Sawyer Saucerman (Rapid City Central) by pinfall

138 pounds: Asher Peil (Spearfish) over Gabe Reeve (Rapid City Central) (Fall 0:00)

145 pounds: Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) over Hoyt Anderson (Rapid City Central) by pinfall

Sturgis Brown 65 RC Central 12

106 pounds: Jace Owens (Sturgis Brown) over Brayden Mount (Rapid City Central) by pinfall

106 pounds: Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) over Connor Salazar (Rapid City Central) by pinfall

106 pounds: Ryan Tschetter (Rapid City Central) over Koyer Kelly (Sturgis Brown) (Fall 0:00)

120 pounds: Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown) over Zach Green (Rapid City Central) by pinfall

120 pounds: Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown) over Daniel Valle (Rapid City Central) by pinfall

126 pounds: Dee Daniels (Sturgis Brown) over Spencer Morrison (Rapid City Central) (Fall 0:00)

138 pounds: Byron Holt (Sturgis Brown) over Joseph Blenner (Rapid City Central) by pinfall    

152 pounds: Tanner Gillespie (Sturgis Brown) over Ian Hook (Rapid City Central) by technical fall, 19-3

160 pounds: Caleb Weishaar (Sturgis Brown) over Sawyer Saucerman (Rapid City Central) by pinfall

170 pounds: Braden Hill (Rapid City Central) over Austin Atyeo (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall

170 pounds: Peter Pulling (Sturgis Brown) over Braden Hill (Rapid City Central) by pinfall

182 pounds: Peter Pulling (Sturgis Brown) over Maddox Townsend (Rapid City Central) (Fall 0:00)

285 pounds: Buck Fickbohm (Sturgis Brown) over Kane Wirkus (Rapid City Central) by pinfall

Sturgis Brown 72 RC Stevens 48

106 pounds: Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) over Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) by pinall

106 pounds: Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) over Cade Lemmel (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall

113 pounds: Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) over Brayden Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall

113 pounds: Brayden Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) over Jayden Rahn (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall

120 pounds: Dee Daniels (Sturgis Brown) over Jackson Kitterman (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall

120 pounds: Mason Zent (Rapid City Stevens) over Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall

126 pounds: Talan Lunders (Rapid City Stevens) over Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown) by decision

126 pounds: Dee Daniels (Sturgis Brown) over Carson Casey (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall

132 ponds: Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) over Hunter Casey (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall

132 pounds: Kash Krogman (Sturgis Brown) over Mitchell Miller (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall

138 pounds: Jeron Martz (Rapid City Stevens) over Ryne Bostrom (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall

138 pounds: Jeron Martz (Rapid City Stevens) over Byron Holt (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall 0

145 pounds: Dillian Wornkey (Rapid City Stevens) over Hayden Wright (Sturgis Brown) by decision

152 pounds: Tanner Gillespie (Sturgis Brown) over Landon Mitsos (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall

152 pounds: Connor Beckman (Rapid City Stevens) over Preston Ray (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall

160 pounds: Hunter Harrison (Sturgis Brown) over Josiah Dupont (Rapid City Stevens) (Fall 0:00)

170 pounds: Peter Pulling (Sturgis Brown) over Taylor Tryon (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall

170 pounds: Austin Atyeo (Sturgis Brown) over Taylor Tryon (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall

170 pounds: Peter Pulling (Sturgis Brown) over Ayden Schoeberl (Rapid City Stevens) (Fall 0:00)    

285 pounds: Kaiden Strong (Rapid City Stevens) over Buck Fickbohm (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall

285 pounds: Buck Fickbohm (Sturgis Brown) over Jed Crisafulli (Rapid City Stevens) (Fall 0:00)

To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.