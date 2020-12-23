STURGIS — Sturgis Brown High School’s junior varsity wrestling team hosted a wrestling quadrangular with Spearfish, Rapid City Stevens, and Rapid City Central Monday, at Sturgis Brown High School.
Results, provided by Track Wrestling, follow.
Sturgis Brown 36 Spearfish 12
106 pounds: Parker Graveman (Spearfish) over Jayden Rahn (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall
113 pounds: Jayden Rahn (Sturgis Brown) over Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) by pinfall
132 pounds: Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) over Kash Krogman (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall
132 pounds: Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) over Danner Craig (Spearfish) by pinfall
145 pounds: Hayden Wright (Sturgis Brown) over Sam Moore (Spearfish) by
152 pounds: Hunter Harrison (Sturgis Brown) over Danner Craig (Spearfish) by pinfall
152 pounds: Preston Ray (Sturgis Brown) over Dawson Craig (Spearfish) by pinfall
160 pounds: Caleb Weishaar (Sturgis Brown) over Dylan Irion (Spearfish) by pinfall
RC Stevens 66 Spearfish 34
106 pounds: Paige Denke (Rapid City Stevens) over Parker Graveman (Spearfish) by pinfall
113 pounds: Mason Zent (Rapid City Stevens) over Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) by pinfall
120 pounds: Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) over Carson Casey (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall
126 pounds: Jackson Kitterman (Rapid City Stevens) over Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) by decision
126 pounds: Danner Craig (Spearfish) over Mitchell Miller (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall
132 pounds: Connor Beckman (Rapid City Stevens) over Sam Moore (Spearfish) by pinfall
138 pounds: Dawson Craig (Spearfish) over Josiah Dupont (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall
145 pounds: Landon Mitsos (Rapid City Stevens) over Shea Irion (Spearfish) by pinfall
152 pounds: Mason Schlup (Spearfish) over Trenton Gore (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall
160 pounds: Asher Peil (Spearfish) over Jed Crisafulli (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall
170 pounds: Brayden Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) over Parker Graveman (Spearfish) by pinfall
182 pounds: Talan Lunders (Rapid City Stevens) over Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) by decision
195 pounds: Mason Schlup (Spearfish) over Ayden Schoeberl (Rapid City Stevens) by majority decision, 16-2
195 pounds: Hunter Casey (Rapid City Stevens) over Danner Craig (Spearfish) by pinfall
220 pounds: Josiah Dupont (Rapid City Stevens) over Sam Moore (Spearfish) by pinfall
285 pounds: Dillian Wornkey (Rapid City Stevens) over Dawson Craig (Spearfish) by pinfall
RC Central 36 Spearfish 6
106 pounds: Parker Graveman (Spearfish) over Daniel Valle (Rapid City Central) by pinfall
113pounds: Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) over Spencer Morrison (Rapid City Central) by pinfall
120 pounds: Danner Craig (Spearfish) over Joseph Blenner (Rapid City Central) by pinfall
126 pounds: Ian Hook (Rapid City Central) over Sam Moore (Spearfish) by pinfall
132 pounds: Dylan Irion (Spearfish) over Sawyer Saucerman (Rapid City Central) by pinfall
138 pounds: Asher Peil (Spearfish) over Gabe Reeve (Rapid City Central) (Fall 0:00)
145 pounds: Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) over Hoyt Anderson (Rapid City Central) by pinfall
Sturgis Brown 65 RC Central 12
106 pounds: Jace Owens (Sturgis Brown) over Brayden Mount (Rapid City Central) by pinfall
106 pounds: Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) over Connor Salazar (Rapid City Central) by pinfall
106 pounds: Ryan Tschetter (Rapid City Central) over Koyer Kelly (Sturgis Brown) (Fall 0:00)
120 pounds: Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown) over Zach Green (Rapid City Central) by pinfall
120 pounds: Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown) over Daniel Valle (Rapid City Central) by pinfall
126 pounds: Dee Daniels (Sturgis Brown) over Spencer Morrison (Rapid City Central) (Fall 0:00)
138 pounds: Byron Holt (Sturgis Brown) over Joseph Blenner (Rapid City Central) by pinfall
152 pounds: Tanner Gillespie (Sturgis Brown) over Ian Hook (Rapid City Central) by technical fall, 19-3
160 pounds: Caleb Weishaar (Sturgis Brown) over Sawyer Saucerman (Rapid City Central) by pinfall
170 pounds: Braden Hill (Rapid City Central) over Austin Atyeo (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall
170 pounds: Peter Pulling (Sturgis Brown) over Braden Hill (Rapid City Central) by pinfall
182 pounds: Peter Pulling (Sturgis Brown) over Maddox Townsend (Rapid City Central) (Fall 0:00)
285 pounds: Buck Fickbohm (Sturgis Brown) over Kane Wirkus (Rapid City Central) by pinfall
Sturgis Brown 72 RC Stevens 48
106 pounds: Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) over Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) by pinall
106 pounds: Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) over Cade Lemmel (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall
113 pounds: Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) over Brayden Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall
113 pounds: Brayden Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) over Jayden Rahn (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall
120 pounds: Dee Daniels (Sturgis Brown) over Jackson Kitterman (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall
120 pounds: Mason Zent (Rapid City Stevens) over Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall
126 pounds: Talan Lunders (Rapid City Stevens) over Tell Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown) by decision
126 pounds: Dee Daniels (Sturgis Brown) over Carson Casey (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall
132 ponds: Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) over Hunter Casey (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall
132 pounds: Kash Krogman (Sturgis Brown) over Mitchell Miller (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall
138 pounds: Jeron Martz (Rapid City Stevens) over Ryne Bostrom (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall
138 pounds: Jeron Martz (Rapid City Stevens) over Byron Holt (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall 0
145 pounds: Dillian Wornkey (Rapid City Stevens) over Hayden Wright (Sturgis Brown) by decision
152 pounds: Tanner Gillespie (Sturgis Brown) over Landon Mitsos (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall
152 pounds: Connor Beckman (Rapid City Stevens) over Preston Ray (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall
160 pounds: Hunter Harrison (Sturgis Brown) over Josiah Dupont (Rapid City Stevens) (Fall 0:00)
170 pounds: Peter Pulling (Sturgis Brown) over Taylor Tryon (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall
170 pounds: Austin Atyeo (Sturgis Brown) over Taylor Tryon (Rapid City Stevens) by pinfall
170 pounds: Peter Pulling (Sturgis Brown) over Ayden Schoeberl (Rapid City Stevens) (Fall 0:00)
285 pounds: Kaiden Strong (Rapid City Stevens) over Buck Fickbohm (Sturgis Brown) by pinfall
285 pounds: Buck Fickbohm (Sturgis Brown) over Jed Crisafulli (Rapid City Stevens) (Fall 0:00)
