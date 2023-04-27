SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School girls’ junior varsity softball team won their first ever South Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned game, defeating Sturgis Brown 12-10, Tuesday evening, in Sturgis.

“It was amazing. These kids worked so hard. We’ve had a month of practice, and no games. In our first game we got a win. It’s a lot of fun,” said Paul Jamison the Spearfish head coach. “We showed some poise after that first inning. That first inning you could see the nerves, and after we got into that second inning at bat we were good to go for the rest of the game.”

