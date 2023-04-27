SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School girls’ junior varsity softball team won their first ever South Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned game, defeating Sturgis Brown 12-10, Tuesday evening, in Sturgis.
“It was amazing. These kids worked so hard. We’ve had a month of practice, and no games. In our first game we got a win. It’s a lot of fun,” said Paul Jamison the Spearfish head coach. “We showed some poise after that first inning. That first inning you could see the nerves, and after we got into that second inning at bat we were good to go for the rest of the game.”
Kayleen Selfridge, the Sturgis Brown coach, said her team seems to be falling into a pattern, they need to get out of.
“We came out aggressive. We came out strong. It appears to be a pattern with us where we’ve got one bad inning, and the wheels kind of fall off. One error leads to another,” said Selfridge. “We hit the ball well. I mean putting up 10 runs is a good offensive outing. We went through three pitchers, but I think they all did a great job. They got ground balls, they got pop flies, they let their defense help them out, and they did their job on that. One inning and it falls apart.”
Spearfish took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single by Skylar Viessman, scoring Abby Feyereisen.
In the bottom of the first, Bella Tobias doubled, and would score on a wild pitch to tie the score at 1-1.
Carsyn Anderson reached on an infield hit, and Kenadie Broderick walked. Kaci Buckenberg would then hit a three-run home run to put Sturgis on top 4-1.
In the bottom of the second, Katie Hill walked and Emerson Gardner hit a home run to put Sturgis on top 6-1.
Spearfish exploded for five runs in the top of the third inning.
Emme Johnson singled and Amy Raad-Coture hit a bloop single, moving Johnson to third. Johnson would score on a wild pitch. Feyereisen reached on an infield hit.
Raad-Coture moved to third and scored on another wild pitch, pulling Spearfish with in three runs, 6-3.
Kailyn Sitzman walked with the bases loaded scoring Johnson.
Kianna Stahlecker would score on a wild pitch, and Chloe Lerew singled to score Viessman and tie the score at 6-6.
Sturgis scored three runs in the bottom of the third to pull ahead 9-6.
In the top of the fourth, Stahlecker hit a two-run, home run scoring Raad-Coture to cut the Sturgis lead to 9-8.
Spearfish would score three runs in the top of the fifth on a single by Feyereisen (scoring Johnson), a triple by Shalecker (scoring Feyereisen), and a fielder’s choice by Viessman (scoring Stahlecker), to give Spearfish the lead, 12-9.
Sturgis managed only one run in the bottom of the inning Tobias stole home to make it 12-10 in favor of Spearfish.
That would be the final score, as the game was called due to the 90-minute rule.
Sturgis Brown record drops to 0-5 on the season, and travels to Sioux Falls to face Sioux Falls Washington Friday.
“We’re young. We only have only five upper classmen. I think that’s going to take some time. Right now I think we are just in our heads. We’ve got to get one win under our belt here, and that always seems to start some momentum going.
We’ve just got to come out and have some fun. Stop over thinking things, and do the simple things of throwing
the ball, and catch the ball. We’ve just got to keep things simple,” said Selfridge.
Spearfish hosts Thunder Basin Thursday, in Spearfish.
“We are so excited to play in front of our home fans,” said Jamison. “We want all of our fans to show up for that one. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Thunder Basin is a good team from Gillette (Wyo.). We’ll have our work cut out for us, but it is going to be exciting.”
