SPEARFISH — An estimated 131 indoor soccer teams competed at the Winter Classic that ended Sunday at the Spearfish Rec Center and Donald E. Young Center.
Teams in the Under-8 Festival played three games apiece, with squads in the Under-10 Girls’ Silver divisions playing four games apiece. Champions were crowned in the other divisions.
Title game results follow. Visit the Spearfish Winter Classic – HTGSports Events List website for scores of all games.
Under-10 Boys: BHR 2012 Boys Sky 2 def. Oahe FC U10 Boys 2-1
Under-10 Girls Gold: BHR 2012 Girls Burgundy def. BHR 2012 Girls White 5-0
Under-12 Boys Gold: Ignite U12 Boys Blue def. BHR 2010 Boys Burgundy 5-2
Under-12 Boys Silver: BHR 2010 Boys White def. BHR 2011 Boys White 6-3
Under-12 Girls: SDU Spirit def. Spearfish United U12G White 1-0
Under-14 Boys Gold: 2008-2009 GSC Boys White def. BHR 2009 Boys White 5-1
Under-14 Boys Silver: WNFC U14 Boys 1 def. Red Bulls U14, 4-3
Under-14 Girls: OFC Green Diamonds def. Adrenaline 2-1
Under-16 Boys Gold: SDU Strikers def. SDU Revolution 6-5
Under-16 Boys Silver: SDU Edge def. BHR 2006 Boys Burgundy 2, 3-1
Under-16 Girls Gold: OFC Green Diamonds def. SDU Athletico 5-2
Under-14-to-16 Girls Silver: SDU Fusion II 2009 def. SDU Fusion 2009, 3-2
Under-19 Boys Gold: U19 Spearfish Erskin def. BHR 03/04/05 Boys Burgundy 4-0
Under-19 Boys Silver: SDU Gunners def. Fabulous Five, 5-0
Under-19 Girls Gold: BHR 2003/2004 Girls def. 19U Girls Purple 2-1
Under-19 Girls Silver: Hills 19 def. Napoleon Dynamite 1-0
