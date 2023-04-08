Special Olympics South Dakota Board Chairman Myles Kennedy presented the Unified Award to Spearfish High School and Spearfish Middle School at the second annual Spearfish Unified Basketball Tournament, Thursday afternoon, at the Spearfish High School gym. Kennedy is holding the award in his left hand. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School hosted the second annual Spearfish Unified Basketball Tournament, Thursday afternoon, at the Spearfish High School gym.
Spearfish Special Olympics-Unified Spartans is a school organization focused on inclusion of individuals with disabilities.
Spearfish High School special education instructor Jamie Schroeder said this program has brought together more than 300 individuals with and without disabilities for meaningful inclusion for the past six years.
Schroeder said Unified Spartans began at Spearfish Middle School in 2016.
She added it was the second South Dakota school to meet the criteria of becoming a Unified Champion School. Spearfish High School became a Unified Champion School in the fall of 2021.
“The joy we see on the faces of everyone participating is contagious,” Schroeder said in explaining the why behind the program. She added the program encourages student leadership, an opportunity for authentic friendships, and entire school involvement.
Spearfish Silver squared off against Spearfish Black in the first of two games. The Silver squad built a 10-2 halftime lead and held on for a 16-15 victory.
The second game featured Spearfish Maroon against Spearfish White. The Maroon team led 14-12 at halftime and went on to win 28-23.
“This is just great,” Special Olympics South Dakota Board Chairman Myles Kennedy told the crowd in a presentation between the two games. “I would like to thank the staff, coaches, and parents for being here and supporting the kids.”
Kennedy then presented the Unity Award to Spearfish High School and Spearfish Middle School. One program each year receives this award in South Dakota.
“This award is given to programs who embody what meaningful inclusion truly looks like,” Schroeder said.
