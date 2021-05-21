SPEARFISH — Spearfish hosted the 13th annual “Run for Their Lives” event on Sunday, May 9.
This event is a 5-kilometer run/walk/stroll fundraiser for Lach’s Legacy, which is a nonprofit organization supporting SIDS research and grief support to families who have lost children.
Participants had the option of taking part virtually or in person.
Top finishers in each division follow.
FEMALE Overall Winner
Ashley Jasinski 21:20
5-and-under
1 Macie Neigel 55:50
2 Dempsey Turbiville 55:56
6-9
1 Hadley Erenberg 40:08
2 Kiaryn Moran 44:25
3 Aila Fitzpatrick 57:58
10-14
1 Grace Hill 26:18
2 Kali Reiners 27:47
3 Sami Ponto 29:46
15-19
1 Addi Reiners 25:19
20-29
1 Sara Chatham 21:29
2 Emily Nogosek 37:16
3 Kaycee Karst 49:39
30-39
1 Ashley Jasinski 21:20
2 Keena Byrd Moro 24:09
3 Megan Graupmann 25:42
40-49
1 Amanda Meredith-Dunlop 24:02
2 Colleen Mischke 25:54
3 Jennifer Mansheim 27:29
50-59
1 Betsy Silva 26:04
2 Royaunne Jasinski 34:00
3 Teri Houdek 38:33
60-69
1 Christine Davis 29:16
2 Billie Hague 30:56
3 LeeAnn Collins 31:50
MALEOverall Winner
Zach Mansheim 20:00
5-and-under
1 Denton Turbiville 55:54
2 Ridley Turbivill 55:55
6-9
1 Leo Edwards 28:49
2 Aiden Hofer 40:10
3 Bode Erenberg 40:32
10-14
1 Emmett Edwards 32:23
2 Landon Flippo 33:06
3 Camden O’Bryan 52:24
15-19
1 Zach Mansheim 20:00
2 Cole O’Bryan 20:49
3 Jack Odenbach 28:40
20-29
1 Braedon Houdek 32:23
2 Kody Cox 47:41
3 Dawson Hoven 52:30
30-39
1 Dylan Moro 21:02
2 Eric Anderson 22:21
3 Eli Akinson 24:10
40-49
1 Zach Hague 23:46
2 Scott Odenbach 26:47
3 Alan Ponto 46:52
50-59
1 John Reiners 37:25
2 George Cox 47:40
60-69
1 Jerry Jasinski 28:26
2 Allen Koppinger 29:33
3 Steve Sohm 39:44
70-79
1 Wayne Sterkel 57:5
