SPEARFISH — Wrestlers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown competed at the Spearfish Middle School tournament held Tuesday at the Spearfish High School gym. They won a grand total of 30 weight classes.
Eleven Spearfish wrestlers claimed top honors in their respective weight classes. They were Haven Baker, Elizabeth Botkin, Michael Aberle, Jace McDonald, Jack Scharf, Kadin Gonzales, Jacob Foster, Neider, Graveman, Badwound, and Peil.
Sturgis boasted 11 champions: Tel Elshere, Trik Elshere, Taten Adams, Jace Thurman, Landyn Mahaffy, Garrett Rohloff, Zhoel Irion, Sylis Parrent, Jake Price, Kelson Dirk, and Tyce Uherka.
Kyra Vandenberg, Jory Olson, Keegan Walker, Luke Tonsager, and Oden Walding represented Belle Fourche in the winner’s circle.
Lead-Deadwood’s Parker Millard, Konor Arcoren, and Tyrel Seaman also won their respective weight classes.
“Our eighth-grade group is really good,” Spearfish coach Joel Martin said. “We’ve got a couple of really good kids that are just starting to peak.” He praised Parker Graveman, Asher Peil, and Jonah Neider for their efforts.
Martin said Sydney Badwound is also excelling in the girls’ division this season.
“Our sixth- and seventh-graders are very young and inexperienced,” Martin said. “They’re starting to figure some things out.”
Martin said all of the athletes are working hard this season, and numbers are remaining steady.
Placings follow. Only divisions with an area wrestler are listed.
Girls’ Open (grades 6-8)
83-89 pounds
1 Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche).
94-95 pounds
1 Haven Baker (Spearfish), 2 Piper Brooke-Ellison (Spearfish), 3 Rory Ostrom (Spearfish).
105-110 pounds
1 Elizabeth Botkin (Spearfish), 3 Maddy Grimes (Spearfish).
118-131 pounds
1 Sydney Badwound (Spearfish), 2 Carmalyn Ochoa (Spearfish).
133-160 pounds
2 Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish), 3 Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish).
Boys, grades 6-7
69-71 pounds
1 Tel Elshere (Sturgis), 3 Nathan Hudson (Belle Fourche).
70-75 pounds
2 Sully Sigman (Sturgis), 4 Jackson Truax (Spearfish).
71-72 pounds
3 Cooper Conry (Belle Fourche), 4 Bridger Battin (Sturgis).
73-77 pounds
2 Connor Oshanick (Sturgis), 3 Caden Swaney (Belle Fourche).
76-77 pounds
2 Mason Harvey (Spearfish).
76-80 pounds
1 Trik Elshere (Sturgis).
78-80 pounds
2 Connor Crowser (Belle Fourche).
79-81 pounds
1 Michael Aberle (Spearfish).
81-86 pounds
1 Taten Adams (Sturgis).
82-84 pounds
2 Ethan Dietrich (Spearfish).
86-88 pounds A
2 Cameron Carlson (Spearfish).
86-88 pounds B
1 Parker Millard (Lead-Deadwood), 3 Jaxon Winieckie (Spearfish).
87-90 pounds
4 Tripp Donat (Spearfish).
89-92 pounds
3 Elijah Ruml (Spearfish).
91-100 pounds
1 Jace Thurman (Sturgis), 4 Daven Kracht (Belle Fourche).
94-96 pounds
2 Shea Deering (Sturgis).
95-100 pounds
4 Owen Bostrom (Sturgis).
96-97 pounds
3 Bear Werner (Spearfish).
96-98 pounds
3 Taner Gould (Spearfish).
98-99 pounds
2 Hunter Werner (Spearfish), 3 Kolby Tibbs (Belle Fourche).
99-100 pounds
3 Riley Feyereisen (Spearfish).
100-102 pounds
3 Koby Bowden (Belle Fourche).
102-108 pounds
1 Jace McDonald (Spearfish).
103-107 pounds
2 Jake Peters (Sturgis), 4 Landon Rave (Belle Fourche).
105-110 pounds
2 Morgyn Loup (Spearfish).
111-114 pounds
4 Jayden Pyka (Sturgis).
111-112 pounds
1 Jack Scharf (Spearfish).
115-116 pounds
4 Zade Seaman (Lead-Deadwood).
118-123 pounds
1 Landyn Mahaffy (Sturgis), 4 Ace Kochuten (Spearfish).
120-124 pounds
2 Jaden Patterson (Sturgis), 3 DaShawn Scheller (Lead-Deadwood).
123-125 pounds
1 Jory Olson (Belle Fourche), 2 Dominic Subia (Spearfish).
124-127 pounds
1 Keagan Walker (Belle Fourche), 4 Jack Niles (Spearfish).
124-132 pounds
1 Garrett Rohloff (Sturgis), 3 Clay Mackaben (Belle Fourche).
132-138 pounds A
1 Zhoel Irion (Sturgis).
132-138 pounds B
3 Ziah Torpy (Spearfish).
139-145 pounds
1 Sylis Parrent (Sturgis).
155-170 pounds
2 Tanner Gouldin (Sturgis).
157-171 pounds
1 Konor Arcoren (Lead-Deadwood).
211-230 pounds
1 Luke Tonsager (Belle Fourche).
Boys, grade 8
80-83 pounds
2 Tyler Baldwin (Sturgis), 3 Garret Huston (Belle Fourche).
84-92 pounds
1 Jake Price (Sturgis), 2 Trinity Thompson (Sturgis), 3 Michael Zoller (Spearfish).
92-98 pounds
3 Landyn Kruske (Lead-Deadwood).
103-107 pounds
4 Luke Rath (Spearfish).
105-112 pounds
1 Oden Walding (Belle Fourche).
106-113 pounds
3 Tarver Zebroski (Sturgis).
109-112 pounds
2 Hugh Roles (Spearfish).
112-118 pounds
2 Seth Norman (Spearfish).
114-124 pounds
3 Brodie Richards (Sturgis).
117-126 pounds
1 Kadin Gonzales (Spearfish), 4 Gavin Werlinger (Sturgis).
120-125 pounds
4 Ayden Hopkins (Sturgis).
131-137 pounds
1 Parker Graveman (Spearfish), 4 Spencer Bush (Belle Fourche).
135-140 pounds
1 Jacob Foster (Spearfish).
150-159 pounds
3 Mason Nehl (Belle Fourche).
152-160 pounds
1 Tyrel Seaman (Lead-Deadwood), 2 Laythan Lucas (Spearfish), 4 Pepper Wallace (Belle Fourche).
157-164 pounds
1 Jonah Neider (Spearfish), 2 Trigg Olson (Belle Fourche).
174-190 pounds
1 Kelson Dirk (Sturgis), 4 Caleb Dosch (Belle Fourche).
200-213 pounds
1 Asher Peil (Spearfish).
226-245 pounds
3 Alex Cudmore (Spearfish).
237-250 pounds
1 Tyce Uherka (Sturgis).
Spearfish wrestlers are scheduled to compete at the Rapid City Tournament Saturday.
