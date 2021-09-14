SPEARFISH — Spearfish, Sturgis Brown, and Belle Fourche competed at the Spearfish Competitive Cheer and Dance Invitational held Monday at the Spearfish High School gym.
Host Spearfish earned second place in the competitive dance hip hop division. The Spartans collected 118 points.
“They were really amped up because it was their hometown,” Spearfish head coach Julie Donat said of her squad members. “Because of all that extra energy that the crowd gave us, I think they did phenomenal.”
Donat said Spearfish is going through a lot of injuries, so the Spartans performed only one routine. “Overall, they are improving by leaps and bounds,” Donat added.
Sturgis Brown finished fourth in dance average, collecting 122 points. The Scoopers’ efforts included third place in jazz (124 points) and fourth in pom (120 points). That 244-point total was divided by two to arrive at the average.
The Scoopers collected 98 points to finish fifth in the cheer event.
Sturgis Brown head dance coach Karlee Gibbons said the Scoopers did really well with their routine, considering an unfortunate circumstance.
“Their music cut out,” Gibbons explained. “For what they were given, they did a really good job.”
Gibbons said working through a circumstance like that requires a lot of training. She added that took place during the summer.
“They’ve been progressing really well,” Gibbons said in describing the team’s evolution this season. “They’re working really hard; they’ve been really motivated.”
Sturgis Brown head cheer coach Brook Wuebben said the Scoopers did fairly well in spite of missing two team members.
“The girls hit their stunts and everything,” Wuebben said. “We’re just looking to improve every competition.”
Belle Fourche entered the competitive cheer event. The Broncs’ 108-point total was good for second place.
Broncs’ head coach Michaela Hallam said her team was excited with its scores and placement.
“I thought the girls did a fantastic job. They are getting stronger each week,” Hallam said.
Belle Fourche is counting down the competitions leading up to the Black Hills Conference event, according to Hallam.
Final results follow.
COMPETITIVE CHEER
1 Rapid City Stevens 136 points
2 Belle Fourche 108
3 Douglas 105
4 Hot Springs 100.50
5 Sturgis Brown 98
6 Custer 81.5
COMPETITIVE DANCE
Jazz
1 Rapid City Stevens 154 points
2 Douglas/St. Thomas More 144
3 Sturgis Brown 124
4 Lakota Tech 88.5
Hip hop
1 Rapid City Central 158 points
2 Spearfish 118
3 Lakota Tech 110
4 Hot Springs 105.5
Pom
1 Rapid City Central 163 points
2 Rapid City Stevens 154
3 Douglas/St. Thomas More 136
4 Sturgis Brown 120
5 Hot Springs 97
Average
1 Rapid City Central 160.50 points
2 Rapid City Stevens 154
3 Douglas/St. Thomas More 140
4 Sturgis Brown 122
5 Hot Springs 101.25
6 Lakota Tech 99.25
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.