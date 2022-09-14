Spearfish competitive dance team members perform their pom routine at Monday’s cheer/dance competition, in Spearfish. Spearfish won the dance average title with 246.50 points. Spearfish won the jazz and pom events.
SPEARFISH — Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown entered the Spearfish Competitive Cheer and Dance Invitational, held Monday evening at the Spearfish High School gym.
The host Spartans collected 246.50 points to win the dance average title. Spearfish finished first in jazz (247.5 points) and pom (245.5 points) for a total of 493 points. That was then divided by two to arrive at the average.
“I’m really proud of Spearfish,” Spartans’ head coach Jessie Jeffery said.
She said several squad members fell ill last week, so the amount of quality practice time was less than usual.
“They’re all back and feeling good, and they looked really great tonight,” Jeffery said in describing the team members.
Jeffery went on to say some technical portions and dance skills that have received practice time emphasis looked really good on Monday. She added they looked as one team.
“Pom maybe came out a little bit ahead tonight,” Jeffery said in assessing both routines. She added the Spartans performed their pom routine for the first time in Pierre last weekend but had a few errors. “Tonight, it looked a little stronger,” she said.
Showcasing routines, smiles, energy, and some technique portions have served as Spearfish strengths this season, according to Jeffery.
“We’re just kind of learning off each other, how to be a team again,” said Jeffery, who is in her first season back in three years.
Jeffery said timing, technique, and cleaning up of choreography will also need work as the season progresses.
Belle Fourche placed fourth in dance average at 171 points. The Broncs, competing for the first time this season, finished third in pom (189.5 points) and fourth in hip hop (152.5 points) for 342 total points. This was then divided by two to arrive at the average.
“Having new dancers that have never danced before, my squad did pretty darn good,” Belle Fourche head dance coach Mary Neiman-Riley said.
Nieman-Riley cited hitting C-jumps and firebirds as the team’s main goals Monday. She said the team did an amazing job of working through the nerves of their first event.
“I would like to see better timing and stronger, sharper movements,” Nieman-Riley said in outlining Belle Fourche’s future goals.
Belle Fourche earned third place in competitive cheer by scoring 170 points. Sturgis Brown was sixth at 157.50 points.
Rapid City Stevens, with 218.50 points, claimed the cheer title.
“They did exceptionally well,” Broncs’ head cheerleading coach Michaela Hallam said.
She added the team’s pyramid and sequence performance showed a lot of improvement from Saturday’s event in Winner.
Belle Fourche did not practice before Monday. Hallam said team members reviewed their counts over the weekend to make sure they were ready for Spearfish.
How about the rest of the Broncs’ season?
“As the season progresses, our stunts are going to progress as well,” Hallam said. “Every time we nail something, we can move on to the next step: perfection before progression.”
Sturgis Brown head cheerleading coach Brooke Wuebben said her squad performed well. She added the Scoopers are missing two athletes due to injury, so one stunt group was unable to perform.
“This did bring down our score a little, but the girls have been working hard and improving at every competition,” Wuebben said.
Final results for cheer/dance team event standings ollow.
