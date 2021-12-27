Spearfish hosts BH Ninja series

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Ninja Series is a series of ninja competitions, based in Spearfish and Sturgis.
“We are taking turns hosting competitions at our gyms. The ninjas can attend as many or as few as they would like. Each competition they attend they will gain points based on how they place. At the final competition in the series the top ninjas in each age bracket who have collected the most points will earn special prizes,” Said Kirk Summers, the SGA Nijas head coach.
The age brackets for this series are: 5-7, 8-10, 11-14, and 15-18.
“The ninjas must compete in at least three of the series competitions to be considered in the points final. We have had amazing attendance at our first two ninja competitions; both of the competitions have had over 50 competitors,” Summers said.
The most recent competition was held at SGA Ninja in Spearfish.
There were 58 competitors in attendance, this being the biggest competition Spearfish has hosted.
The afternoon kicked off with the 5-7 age group.
“These are our youngest ninjas, and they always blow me away with how well they handle obstacles they have never seen before,” Summers said.
SGA Ninja had two ninjas in this age group that placed in the top five.
Haley Griffith placed second for the second time in a row.
She had placed second at the first competition in the series as well.
“She has been performing very solid at the competitions so far, only missing two obstacles between the two competitions,” said Summers. “Couldn’t be more proud of how she has been performing in these competitions and can’t wait to see her compete at the next competition.”
Next up for Spearfish was Dominic Grundstad. He placed fifth at this competition. “This has been his highest placement in the competitions he has competed in yet. He attacked the course with focus and pulled off his best run yet,” Summers said.
Next to compete for SGA was the 8-10 age group.
This group is by far the biggest and most competitive group.
SGA Ninja ended up almost sweeping the age group, only missing out one place.
John Finkbeiner got a full course clear and only missed out on first by six seconds.
“He had a great run and had one little bobble that slowed him down,” said Summers. “He has been putting up super solid runs so far in the Ninja series.”
Next up for SGA was Jayce Blair, who placed third.
He also got a course clear, but with a fast pace that the other two competitors had set he was just a little slower.
“Great start to the series for Jayce (Blair), looking forward to seeing how far he can push him self in the next competition,” Summers said.
Jett Leonhardt placed fourth.
He had a great improvement from his last competition,” said Summers. “Improving by two places, he has only been training ninja for a short time and has really risen to occasion”
The last SGA ninja competing in the 8-10 age group was Ivan Albretch.
He ended up placing fifth.
“He has been struggling lately putting together a full run, but in the last two ninja series competitions he has put together two of his best runs of the season,” Summers said.
Next up was the 11- 14 age group.
SGA Ninja ended up with three out of the five podium spots.
Up first for SGA ninja was Alex Albretch, who placed second.
“He had a great run only missing one obstacle and had a bit of a slower pace. Alex (Albretch) has been putting up great runs at his recent competitions and couldn’t be more proud of his hard work in the gym,” Summers said.
Stetsen McMillan placed third for SGA ninja.
“This was a great showing for his first competition of the season and had a few missteps but still put up a very solid run,” Summers said.
The final SGA ninja in the 11- 14 age group was Kyler Pietzyk, who placed fifth.
“This being his first competition in a whole year he did a great job, kept cool and level headed and put up a good run.,” Summers said.
The final ninja competition was in the 15-18 age group.
SGA Ninja just had one competitor in this age group.
Wyatt Klaassen ,who had just recently joined SGA Ninja, put up a solid run.
He only recently started training for ninja competitions and conquered most of the obstacles and even the obstacles he had never seen before.Great showing from Wyatt (Klaassen), looking forward to working with him in the future,” said Summers. “I couldn’t be more proud of how SGA Ninja performed at this competition and look forward to what they can achieve in the future. The future of SGA Ninja is looking bright with these amazing ninjas.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.