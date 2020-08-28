SPEARFISH — Golfers from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Lead-Deadwood competed at Thursday’s Spearfish Triangular, held at Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.
Spearfish Maroon fired a nine-hole 158 to claim the team championship. Spearfish Silver placed second at 207, with Belle Fourche third at 231. Lead-Deadwood did not have enough golfers for a team score.
Sam Grout of Spearfish Maroon fired a 36 for medalist honors. Teammate Jack Fight was second at 38.
Belle Fourche received a 48 from Lance Sutter, who tied for sixth place in the individual standings. Spearfish Silver team member Trey Wood also carded a 48.
Ethan Keehn shot a 63 to pace the Lead-Deadwood effort.
Eight junior varsity golfers also competed for Spearfish. Bennett Kortan fired a 53 to lead the way.
Spearfish head coach Eric Ligtenberg said the team had a good day, with some athletes turning in really good performances.
“My boys play that golf course a lot, and they’re very, very comfortable,” Ligtenberg said. He added the scores reflect that course knowledge.
Ligtenberg noted Grout shot an even par on the day, and Hight’s score was 2 over par. Golfers played the Lookout Nine, which was previously the back nine but is now the front nine.
“It was a struggle to score well today,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Tim Hansen said. He added this was the first time they had played that portion of the Spearfish course.
Scores follow.
Team
1 Spearfish Maroon 158
2 Spearfish Silver 207
3 Belle Fourche 231
Individual scores
1 Sam Grout (Sp Maroon) 36
2 Jack Hight (Sp Maroon) 38
3 Dane Burghduff (Sp Maroon) 41
4 Josh Sundsted (Sp Maroon) 43
5 Charlie Rasmussen (Sp Maroon) 47
6 (tie) Lance Sutter (BF) 48
6 Trey Wood (Sp Silver) 48
8 Alex Voyles (BF) 49
9 Parker Reede (Sp Silver) 51
10 Ethan Johnson (Sp Silver) 53
11 Rylan Richards (Sp Silver) 55
12 Kjellen Bogard (Sp Silver) 56
13 Kenyon Campos (Sp Silver) 60
14 (tie) Rexton Audiss (BF) 63
14 (tie) Ethan Keehn (L-D) 63
16 Lange Shockey (BF) 71
17 Walker Vande Velde (L-D) 76
Spearfish junior varsity
1 Bennett Kortan 53
2 Landon Alderson 60
3 Sean Sewell 61
4 Dean Lafayette 62
5 Tanner Johnson 65
6 Evan Adams 67
7 Jensen Marta 70
8 Duncan Martin 80
The Golddiggers are scheduled to return to action Monday, when Sturgis hosts the Black Hills Invitational at Boulder Canyon Country Club.
Spearfish’s next competition is next Tuesday at Hot Springs: the first of three tournaments for the week.
