Spearfish honors 2002 state title team

SPEARFISH — Spearfish basketball fans remembered the past at Friday’s “Night of Champions” event held at the Spearfish High School gym.
The Spartans defeated Sioux Falls Lincoln 65-61 to secure the 2002 Class AA boys’ state basketball championship.
Players, coaches, and student managers from that team were introduced to the Spearfish crowd in between the girls’ and boys’ game..
Members of that 2002 team were introduced and given commemorative jerseys.
Deming Haugland, Aaron Croff, Timm Cooper, Slade Larscheid, Tanner Tetrault, Josh Delahoyde, Turner Johnson, Jared Noem, Billy McDonald, Josh Stadler, Matt Martin, Scott Betten, and Derek Bertsch played on the team coached by Dan Martin.
Student managers were Eric Skavang, Wally Byrne, Rachel Brady, and Katie Goodnough. Sarah Hanna, Terra Ketchum, Amber Orce, and Angie Koski were the cheerleaders.
Spearfish High School finished 23-1 during the 2001-02 season.
The Spartans forged an undefeated record against South Dakota opponents, won its last 17 games, finished 9-0 against the Sioux Falls schools, and earned the Greater Dakota Conference title.
Spartan fans and students rallied around the team with some of the largest crowds to be seen inside the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Spearfish engineered come-from-behind victories over Watertown (52-48) and Lincoln to claim the trophy.
State AA classification became official in the mid-1980s. Only two West River teams — Rapid City Stevens in 1989 and Spearfish in 2002 — have earned top honors.
Croff, Haugland, and Martin earned all-state honors in 2002 and were supported by a strong contingent of other talented players. Ten of the 13 Spearfish players went on to compete in collegiate sports.
Bertsch said Friday being able to participate in this event means everything to his teammates and to him.
“We were a team since the first day that we got together. This team is special,” Bertsch said. He added everyone had good character and played hard, with no one person putting themselves over anyone else.
Hard work and dedication stand out most vividly for Bertsch as he reflected on those days.
“We never gave up when we were behind. We knew we could always come through and win in the end,” Bertsch said.
Bertsch lives in Sioux Falls, where he is an in-house attorney for an electric utility.
“It’s cool bringing some attention back to Spearfish basketball,” Croff said on Friday. “It’s fun remembering the good times.”
Croff most fondly remembered the team’s close-knit nature, along with the camaraderie. He said it is good to see them again.
Belle Fourche is home for Croff, where he works at Mineral Technologies Inc.
Coach Martin was unable to attend but passed along a message.
“Special accomplishments are always a reflection of special people,” the Martin message read. “It is truly enjoyable reflecting on each person who was instrumental in the final outcome of the 2002 season.
“The players, managers, coaches, AD, parents, athletic trainer, administration, students, staff, and community members all played an important role that year.
“As proud as I am of our school’s 2002 boys’ basketball championship, I could not be prouder of the men and women our team members have become.”
