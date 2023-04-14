Spearfish holds Spartan Football Commitment Intent Signing Day

Pictured are the Spearfish Middle School 8th graders who participated in the Spartan Football Commitment Intent Signing Day Monday, March 13, in the high school gym. Front row left: McAmis Conklin, Jackson Peters, Graham Hughes, Brock Lewis, and Eli Counts. Back row left: Karsen Seyer, Thomas Hughes, Kade Vavruska, Connor Johnson, Jesse Schneider, Chase Schenk, Ziah Torpy, Kye Lueders, Skyler Bryant, Rhoden, and Easton Walters.      Photo courtesy Spartan Football

SPEARFISH—Spearfish High School held its 8th grade Spartan Football Commitment Intent Signing Day Monday, in the high school gym.

“This is a big commitment for our program, a big commitment for our Spartan football family, and a big commitment from each of you (eighth graders),” said Dalton Wademan, the Spearfish High School football coach, told the 16 eighth graders wanting to play Spartan football this fall.

