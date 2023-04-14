Spearfish holds Spartan Football Commitment Intent Signing Day

Pictured are the Spearfish Middle School 8th graders who participated in the Spartan Football Commitment Intent Signing Day Monday, March 13, in the high school gym. Front row left: McAmis Conklin, Jackson Peters, Graham Hughes, Brock Lewis, and Eli Counts. Back row left: Karsen Seyer, Thomas Hughes, Kade Vavruska, Connor Johnson, Jesse Schneider, Chase Schenk, Ziah Torpy, Kye Lueders, Skyler Bryant, Rhoden, and Easton Walters. Photo courtesy Spartan Football
SPEARFISH—Spearfish High School held its 8th grade Spartan Football Commitment Intent Signing Day Monday, in the high school gym.
“This is a big commitment for our program, a big commitment for our Spartan football family, and a big commitment from each of you (eighth graders),” said Dalton Wademan, the Spearfish High School football coach, told the 16 eighth graders wanting to play Spartan football this fall.
When a player signs this commitment intent letter to play football for the Spartans, they agree to:
• Attend football camp in the summer
• Spartan Power (weightlifting in the summer)
• Demonstrate the Spartan values: Honor, commitment, courage, and loyalty
• Hold the shield of excellence: Respect, responsibility, attitude, effort, selflessness, and family
• Learn and practice the skills that are gained through Spartan football to become a leader for life
• Be a Spartan teammate: One who will do whatever it takes to make the team better
• Be accountable to your teammates, and hold your teammates accountable
