BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish edged Belle Fourche 28-21 as the varsity football season came to an end for both teams Thursday night at Lou Graslie Field, in Belle Fourche.
“Our leaders did a great job of coming up and making plays to lead the team,” Spearfish head coach Dalton Wademan said. “When adversity hits, we had to have a huge ‘R’ factor: respond. We did that tonight.”
Spearfish started the game’s first possession on the Belle Fourche 47-yard line and scored nine plays later. Caden Langenfeld caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jaden Guthmiller. Peyton Millis kicked the extra point to put the Spartans ahead 7-0.
Belle Fourche had the ball for only three plays before Spearfish’s Brayden Delahoyde intercepted a pass. That put the ball at the s’ 24, but the visiting Spartans turned the ball over on downs.
A subsequent Broncs’ drive began at their 34-yard line. It ended seven plays later on Kyren Nulle’s 2-yard touchdown run. Anthony Staley kicked the extra point as Belle Fourche forged a 7-7 tie.
Aiden Haught recovered a fumble as Spearfish took over at Belle Fourche’s 31-yard line early in the second period. The Spartans turned the ball over on downs, however.
Another Spartans’ possession began at their 14-yard line after Millis intercepted a pass. Spearfish was forced to punt five plays later.
Ian Rath blocked a punt for Spearfish, with Haught recovering at the Broncs’ 31-yard line.
Delahoyde (14-yard catch) and Millis (11-yard catch) gave the Spartans a first down at the 6. Guthmiller’s 1-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal ended the half. Millis’ extra point put Spearfish up 14-7.
Belle Fourche faced a fourth and 4 from its 35-yard line early in the third quarter. A run on a fake punt gained only two yards, with Spearfish taking over at the 37.
The Spartans needed only three plays to extend their lead. Guthmiller found the end zone on a 5-yard run, and Millis’ kick boosted the margin to 21-7.
Spearfish faced a first and 22 from its 46-yard line after a penalty. Bridger Niehaus gained 27 yards on a fourth and 2 to give the Spartans first down at the 7.
Three plays gained a total of nine yards; Spearfish faced fourth and goal from the 1. Brady Hartwig scored on the next play, with Millis adding the extra point for a 28-7 Spartan lead.
Belle Fourche’s Jayden Sechser picked up a fumble and returned the ball to the Spearfish 13-yard line. Nolan Wahlfeldt’s 3-yard touchdown run ended the drive early in the fourth period, with Staley’s kick bringing the Broncs to within 28-14.
Spearfish took over at its 35-yard line and reached the Broncs’ 29. However, Sechser intercepted a pass to give possession back to Belle Fourche.
The Broncs faced a fourth and 2 from the Spearfish 43. A Spartans’ penalty gave Belle Fourche a first down at the 28, with a subsequent penalty putting the ball at the 13.
Wahlfeldt found Gabe Heck on a 13-yard touchdown pass to end the drive. Staley’s kick brought Belle Fourche to within 28-21 with just under five minutes left.
Spearfish generated three first downs and kept the ball the rest of the way to secure the win.
“They came out and punched us in the mouth a couple of times,” Wademan said in describing Belle Fourche. “We responded well.”
Spearfish ended the season at 4-5 with 38.222 seeding points.
The top eight teams advance to the Class 11AA playoffs that begin Thursday, Oct. 28. Spearfish finished ninth just behind Sturgis Brown (3-6 record, 38.333 seeding points).
“They gave everything they had,” Belle Fourche head coach Scott Slotten said in describing his squad. “Sometimes in life and football: it doesn’t matter. Sometimes, everything you have isn’t enough.”
Slotten described the play that ended with Sechser returning the fumble. “They (Spearfish) had the ball, and A-Mac (Aidan McCarty) comes off the edge, grabs the quarterback’s arm, he throws it backwards.”
Slotten gave a salute to his four co-captains: Dalton Davis, Brooks Clooten, McCarty, and Heck. “I can’t thank them enough,” Slotten said.
“From top to bottom, I appreciate all these seniors. It’s been a tight-knit group, a great group that came in with good numbers. A lot of them stuck it out,” Slotten added.
“It’s not the way you want to end the season, but at least we ended up fighting,” Slotten said. The Broncs finished 3-6 with 36.667 seeding points for 11th in the Class 11A standings.
