Spearfish High School will induct Class of 2022 into hall of fame this fall

SPEARFISH —Spearfish High School will induct the Class of 2022 into its athletic hall of fame during halftime of a Spartan home football game this fall.

This year’s inductees are: Zachery Newton Carter, and the 1987  state championship wrestling team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.