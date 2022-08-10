Spearfish High School will induct Class of 2022 into hall of fame this fall

SPEARFISH —Spearfish High School will induct the Class of 2022 into its athletic hall of fame during halftime of a Spartan home football game this fall.
This year’s inductees are: Zachery Newton Carter, and the 1987 state championship wrestling team.
The Class of 2022 hall of fame inductees follow.
Zachery Newton Carter, Class of 1994 (football)
•Assisted the 1993 team in going undefeated in the regular season, with only one opponent scoring any points in the regular season.
• Three-time All-Conference selection
• Two-time South Dakota All-State Team
• South Dakota High School Activities Association All State Football 1993
• Argus Leader Elite 45 Team and Captain (highest honor) 1993
• South Dakota Gatorade State Player of the Year (All Classes- Football) 1994
• Down Under Bowl selection and participant for South Dakota
• Received offers from the Universities of Nebraska, Minnesota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Dakota. Also North Dakota State University and Northern Colorado.
College-South Dakota State University
• Full scholarship student athlete. Started as a true freshman.
• Three-time All North Central Conference Team nomination
• CoSida All Midwest Region team nomination multiple times.
• Rated in the top 50 d-line prospects for the NFL draft despite having 5 surgeries in college.
• South Dakota State University Coughlin-Alumni All Time (1-50 former players selected
• Legends and Leaders: Distinguished Alumni Honoree 2017. Recruited and mentored by current SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier.
• Signed a three year contract as a free agent with the Buffalo Bills after interest from the Raiders, Seahawks, Redskins and Vikings.
• He attended mini camps throughout the spring and summer and played in all four preseason games, and was released on the final day of roster reduction.
• The 1987 Spearfish Spartan State Champion Wrestling Team helped pave the way for additional wrestling success.
This team finished with a dual record of 13-5.
• In tournament competition this group of athletes placed 4th in both the prestigious Rapid City Invitational and the Bismarck Rotary Tournaments.
• The team placed 2nd at the Chardon Tournament and 3rd at the Belle Fourche Tournament.
• This group of dedicated athletes won the Black Hills Conference Title before going on to win second at regionals and then outscoring Rapid City Stevens 139-126.5 to win State A Wrestling Team Championship.
• This magical season saw Buck Jensen, Jason Buxton, and John Buxton all win State Individual titles.
• Scott Russell contributed with a 4th place finish while Jason Hanson finished fifth. Both John Schaffner and Troy Koan took home 6th place honors.
• Neal (Shorty) Engesser, Steve Alcorn, and Andy Fuhs were state qualifiers.
• Shane Mechaley and Dean Nichols rounded out this outstanding group of Spearfish Athletes.
• Head Coach Mike Kadera and Assistant Coach Dan Olson.
• Team roster: Steve Alcorn, Brian Beckwith, Jason Buxton, Delane Cornell, Shawn Danko, Doug Dunwoody, Neal (Shortly) Engresser, Scott Fraiser, Andy Fuhs, Donovan Fuhs, Eldon Garhardt, Don Hambek, Glen Hanson, Jason Hanson, Travis Hantke Gary Hartley, Buck Jensen, Chuck Jensen, Eric Johner, Kent Johner, Troy Koan, Wade Linatfelter, Kevin Marshall, Dave McVey, Shane Mechaley, Paul Mendoza, Travis Miller, Dean Nichols, Marty Pederson, Brian Poelz, Dave Raad, Lonnie Rear, Scott Russell, Chris Seeley, John Shaffner, Danny Wetz, Mike Wilkinson, and Stacey Wilson.
