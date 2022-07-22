Spearfish High School tennis courts dedicated to Hall of Famers

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Tennis Association (STA) dedicated the four Spearfish High School tennis courts July 19, in Spearfish.
Thes courts were dedicated in the name of STA Hall of Famers Maury Etem, Dick Hicks, June Dickey, and Doug Dexheimer.
To receive this honor, recipients must be nominated and selected by the STA Board of Directors, which considers an individual’s outstanding service and overall contribution to the sport of tennis in the Spearfish community.
The board may also consider an individual’s record of competitive tennis achievement and ability, integrity, sportsmanship and character.
Maury Etem (1931-2021) is considered to be Spearfish High School’s first tennis coach.
Although a volunteer, Maury Etem worked tirelessly to develop tennis into a sanctioned high school sport at Spearfish High School.
He was an engineer by trade, a world traveler, learned to play tennis overseas, and brought his love of tennis and his wife Patti back home to Spearfish.
Maury and Patti were a highly competitive mixed doubles tennis team here in our community.
Dick Hicks (1935-2016) was a former art professor at Black Hills State University.
Hicks passion was working with both youth and adults by offering tennis lessons all spring and summer long.
He was instrumental in the design and technical development of Spearfish High School’s six-court tennis complex and the three courts at the middle school.
Hicks was also a very skilled tennis player both in singles and doubles competition.
June Dickey (1926-2012) was a Spearfish H.S. graduate, a highly accomplished educator and athlete, and a professional tennis player on the national and international tours.
She achieved national United States Tennis Association (USTA) No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles and won over 30 USTA national tennis titles in senior women’s tennis.
She and her doubles partner Elaine Mason also won several “Golden Slam” awards by winning major tournaments on 3 different court surfaces: hard court, grass, and clay.
Doug Dexheimer resides in Spearfish and recently received the 2021 South Dakota Coaches Hall of Fame Award from the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
Dexheimer, a Spearfish H.S. graduate, coached both the boys and girls tennis teams at Spearfish High School for over 20 years (1999-2020), and also helped guide the development of the high school’s tennis court complex.
Dexheimer has a deep commitment to youth tennis and is dedicated to helping young people develop tennis skills as well as positive character traits.
He continues his support of tennis by being an STA Board Member and gives tennis lessons to preschoolers during the Annual Tennis Summer Block Party.
Through a joint effort between the Spearfish School District and the Spearfish Tennis Association, four maroon and white signs were approved, designed, and constructed bearing the names of the Hall of Famers.
They will proudly be displayed on four individual courts honoring each individual Hall of Famer.
The STA plans to select additional Hall of Famers in the future and add their names to the Spearfish tennis court complex as well.
Two additional collaborative projects between the Spearfish School District and Spearfish Tennis Association include replacing old, damaged court windscreens and adding a new hitting backboard to the courts. The backboard project was also supported by a generous donation from the Spearfish High School Booster Club.
