Spearfish High School tennis courts dedicated to Hall of Famers

The Spearfish High School tennis courts were deticated in the name of four Spearfish Tennis Association Hall of Famers during ceremonies Tuesday, in Spearfish. Pictured from left are: Sandra and Jack Kamrath (for June Dickey). Sandra is June’s daughter; Doug Dexheimer; Kent Meyers for Dick Hicks; and Patti Etem (for Maury Etem). Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — The  Spearfish Tennis Association (STA) dedicated the four Spearfish High School tennis courts July 19, in Spearfish.

 Thes courts were dedicated in the name of STA Hall of Famers Maury Etem, Dick Hicks, June Dickey, and Doug Dexheimer.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.