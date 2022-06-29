Spearfish High School hosts youth soccer camp

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School Lady Spartans soccer players and coaching staff hosted a youth camp for local girls 8 to 12, June 20-23, at the Black Hills Energy soccer fields, in Spearfish.
“This was the first time we’ve done a Lady Spartans Camp where we targeted youth girls, and my high school girls helped put that camp on,” said Justin Griffith, the Lady Spartans head coach. “We focused on fundamentals of the game and trying to build and promote the program.”
Griffith also said they had a high school camp for the girls as well.
“At the high school level we did a little return to the fundamentals. Again focusing on proper technique. We brought in a former female professional soccer player (Fabiana Meredith) this year to run the high school portion of the camp. She worked with us last year as well,” Griffith said.
Griffith said the Lady Spartan soccer program will continue to do open fields, and in July, the girls will be going to play in a tournament, in Steamboat Springs, Colo.
“This is the first time the girls have gone to Steamboat Springs, and we are going to play in a tournament there in July, and we are going to use that as a precursor to our season, because it will be two weeks before we start our preseason,” Griffith said
Griffith added the girls’ soccer program will also do a coaches’ camp at the tail end of July, and then practice for the fall girls’ soccer season begins Aug. 1.
