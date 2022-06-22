SPEARFISH — Area youth entering grades first through sixth participated in youth sports camps Monday and Tuesday at Spearfish High School. Spartans’ coaches and players guided the participants through principles of basketball and football.
“It’s a great way to get kids in to try multiple sports,” Spearfish head football coach Dalton Wademan of the camps’ purpose.
Wademan said having Spartans’ varsity players coaching the campers makes this event successful.
“The young guys look up to those guys,” Wademan said. He added the coaching means more when the high school athletes are doing that.
First-year Spearfish varsity boys’ basketball coach Ben Schultz also sees a benefit to camps like this.
“We want multi-sport athletes in Spearfish,” Schultz said.
Schultz said he would like to see boys’ basketball players competing in baseball, football, track, and other sports so they are more well-rounded athletes. He added that also helps the entire athletic department.
