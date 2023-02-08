The 1987 state Class A wrestling championship team entered the Spearfish High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Attending Thursday’s ceremony were, pictured from the left: assistant coach Dan Olson, Neal (Shorty) Engesser, Dave Raad, John Buxton, Jason Hanson, Steve Alcorn, and head coach Mike Kadera. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School Athletic Hall of Fame officially welcomed the 1987 state ClassA wrestling championship team Jan. 26, at the Spearfish High School gym..
Spearfish’s wrestling team forged a 13-5 dual record during the 1986-87 campaign.
Other tournament finishes for the Spartans, that season, included first place at the Black Hills Conference event, second place at Chadron, second place at the region meet, third place at Belle Fourche, fourth place at Rapid City, and fourth place at the Bismarck Rotary event.
Spearfish outscored Rapid City Stevens 139-126.5 to bring home the Class A state championship.
Buck Jensen, Jason Buxton, and John Buxton earned individual titles.
Scott Russell placed fourth, with Jason Hanson fifth and John Schaffner and Troy Koan each finishing sixth. Neal (Shorty) Engesser, Steve Alcorn, and Andy Fuhs also qualified for state.
Shane Mechaley and Dean Nichols rounded out the group, with Dan Olson as assistant coach, and Mike Kadera as head coach.
The team roster also included Brian Beckwith, Delane Cornell, Shawn Danko, Doug Dunwoody, Scott Fraiser, Donovan Fuhs, Eldon Garhardt, Don Hambek, Glen Hanson, Travis Hantke, Gary Hartley, Chuck Jensen, Eric Johner, Kent Johner, Wade Linatfelter, Kevin Marshall, Dave McVey, Paul Mendoza, Travis Miller, Marty Pederson, Brian Poelz, Lonnie Rear, Chris Seeley, Danny Wetz, Mike Wilkinson, and Stacey Wilson.
“It’s just a great honor to be able to be here to embrace it,” Raad said. His fondest memories center on practices and what he called a great group of teammates.
When asked what stood out for Raad, he said, “Just a lot of hard work.”
Jason Hanson said it is really cool for the team to be honored in this manner.
“It’s something that was unexpected, but it’s nice to be recognized for our accomplishments. It’s a fun group of guys,” Hanson said.
Camaraderie especially stood out for Hanson, who said team members battled fiercely in the practice room.
“It paid off at state,” Hanson said in recalling those efforts. “We all came together at the right time, and it worked out for us.”
Friendships, and being able to reminisce with his teammates, are especially significant for Hanson.
