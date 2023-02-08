Hall of Fame.jpg

The 1987 state Class A wrestling championship team entered the Spearfish High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Attending Thursday’s ceremony were, pictured from the left: assistant coach Dan Olson, Neal (Shorty) Engesser, Dave Raad, John Buxton, Jason Hanson, Steve Alcorn, and head coach Mike Kadera. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School Athletic Hall of Fame officially welcomed the 1987 state ClassA wrestling championship team Jan. 26, at the Spearfish High School gym..

Spearfish’s wrestling team forged a 13-5 dual record during the 1986-87 campaign.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.