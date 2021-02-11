SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School will induct the Class of 2021 into the Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of the Custer at Spearfish girls’ varsity basketball game, tonight, in Spearfish.
The inductees are Darian (Thompson) Samuelson, and the 1997 football state Class AA championship team.
Darian (Thompson) Samuelson, Spearfish High School Class of 2011
Track: Set school records in: 400-meter run (56.24), 800-meter run (2:18.18), 4x200-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay, and 1,600 Medley
She was a South Dakota Top 10 400-meter athlete (No. 8); she had a South Dakota Top 10 400-meter time (No. 10); she was in the Spearfish High School Top 10 list in 200-meter (2nd), 400-meter (1st), 800-meter (1st),4x200-meter relay (1,6,9, and 10), 4x400-meter Relay (1,2,4,6,8,9), 4x800-meter relay (5th), and Sprint Medley (1 and 2)
She won the Tordoff Award formost points for a Spearfish High School athlete in a state meet (2007,2008, 2009, and 2011).
She was a Howard Wood Dakota Relays Special 400-meter qualifier in 2008 and 2011
Her state results are — 2007: 400-meter run (3rd), 4x400-meter relay (5th), and 4x200-meter relay (6th); 2008: 400-meter run (2nd), 200-meter dash (6th), 4x400-meter relay (4th), and 4x200-meter relay (5th); 2009: 200-meter dash (4th), 4x400-meter relay (3rd), and 4x200-meter relay (3rd); 2010: 400-meter run (2nd), Sprint Medley (2nd), 4x400-meter relay (3rd), and 4x200-meter relay (4th); 2011: 400-meter run (2nd), 800-run (3rd), 4x400-meter relay (1st), and Sprint Medley (2nd)
She was named the Spearfish High School Athletic Booster Club Athlete of the Year in 2011
She participated in basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
She ran track in college at the University of Northern Iowa.
Her accomplishments include: NCAA Division I Championship Qualifier, 400-meter run, West Preliminary Round (54.65); Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Record Holder in Distance Medley Relay (11:17.50); 3rd place 400-meter run finisher MVC Indoor (55.76-conversion 55.03); 3rd place 400-meter run finisher MVC Outdoors (55.0); Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Champion 4x400-meter Relay (3:43.57); UNI School Outdoor Record Holder in Distance Medley (11:30,68); and 8-time Missouri All Conference Honors
She additionally, finished her collegiate career: Top 5 UNI All-Time Best Indoor 400-meter run (55.76); Top 5 UNI All-Time Best Outdoor 400-meter run (54.65); Top 5 UNI All-Time Best Indoor 300-meter run (40.39); and Top 5 UNI All-Time Best Outdoor 4x200-meter Relay (1:39.36)
She was a member of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee (Secretary and Vice President); Fellowship of Christian Athletes; and had a Bachelor of Arts: Biology, University of Northern Iowa (2015); Master of Education: and Secondary Education, Black Hills State University (2018)
She coached the 2018 Upton High School (Wyo.) Class 1A state track championship team.
The 1997 State AA Football Championship team will be recognized in the Fall 2021, once the football schedule is released.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.