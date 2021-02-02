Spearfish H.S. first in state to adopt activities strategic plan

SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School has officially adopted an activities strategic plan, and became the state’s first high school to do so.
The second reading occurred at a special school board meeting on Jan. 11. This ended a process that began during a strategic planning process the school district initiated in 2017.
“It’s a guide for administrators, school board members, coaches, community members, student-athletes,”said Stephanie Ornelas, Spearfish High School activities director, in describing the ground-based plan.
She added it is for those entities to focus on what they must do as a program.
This ground-based plan provides a place for the school to record its mission, vision, values, and long-term goals and action plans.
Goals center on coaches and advisors being able to support coaches at all levels, supporting the participants to be successful, and helping the individuals involved.
“How can we support a program to get better?” Ornelas said. “How can we continue to support a program that is good?”
The plan originated with ideas the school board and superintendent had.
Brady Sumners, Spearfish Middle School’s assistant principal/activities director, worked with Ornelas to create a plan.
Ornelas’ research indicated similar plans are in place for college programs. She did not come across any plans for high schools.
Did any past incidents spur creation of this plan?
“From what I can think of, no,” Ornelas said. “I just think people want the best for their kids, and creating a guide is a step to get that going.”
Ornelas said the plan’s impact is to serve as the base work of what the various entities expect to follow going forward.
She added she presumes the plan is in effect because she is currently following it.
School board members, administrators, coaches, parents, students, and fine arts advisors provided input throughout the process.
Committee meetings provided great input, according to Ornelas. Members discussed various topics, including what is involved with being a head coach.
