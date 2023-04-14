By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) members are setting their sights on the Region 4 Championships set for Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Samantha LaFayette and Jenika Leonhardt will represent SGA in Level 6. Avery Coyle, Brooklyn Moser, and Macy Krautschun are part of the Level 8 field. Savanna Dunwoody will compete for top honors in Level 10.
Gymnasts qualify for regionals by turning in an all-around score of 34.000 (on a 40.000-point scale) at state. All-around scores combine the totals of all four events: balance beam, floor exercises, uneven bars, and vault.
Brief profiles of each gymnast follow.
Samantha LaFayette
LaFayette will compete in her first region meet this weekend. She earned a state all-around score of 36.575.
“At the Arizona meet, I had my best beam routine: 9.800,” LaFayette said in outlining 2023 highlights. “I’ve just had a really good season this year. I’m really lucky to have my coaches, and they help me out a lot.”
LaFayette said she would like to perform with confidence next weekend.
She is 13 years old and in her third gymnists season.
“A lot of my friends did it, and I really just wanted to try it,” LaFayette said of her start in the sport. “My mom put me in a class, and I just went from there.”
LaFayette really enjoys the community aspect of gymnastics, and that includes her teammates.
Uneven bars and floor exercises are LaFayette’s favorite events.
“Floor is just a really great way for me to express myself,” she said. “Bars has always been pretty good for me, and it’s quite fun.”
LaFayette said she most looks forward to performing her uneven bars routine at the region meet.
Jenika Leonhardt
Leonhardt will compete at her first region meet this weekend. Her all-around state score was a 36.775.
“I got way better at beam,” Leonhardt said of her season highlights so far. She has done this event for two years and said things have definitely improved.
Leonhardt said she would like to earn placing in one event at the regional because it is a big meet.
The 12-year-old Leonhardt started competing in gymnastics about five years ago.
She said that interest began when in mother-daughter classes, and she later began to compete.
“I definitely enjoy the floor: the performance of the movement,” Leonhardt said in describing gymnastics’ appeal to her. She agreed that event gives her the chance to express herself.
Bars and floor are Leonhardt’s favorite gymnastics events. She said the bars event is easy for her.
When it comes to this weekend, Leonhardt is most looking forward to being with her friends.
Avery Coyle
This weekend will mark Coyle’s third region meet. Her all-around score was a 37.225.
“Mine was winning state; I got the highest all-around score,” Coyle said in outlining the biggest highlights of her season. She also won the beam event at a meet in Washington state.
Coyle said she was more confident in what she was doing this season. “I knew I could do it, because I did it last year. So I just had to do it again,” she said.
She said she would like to earn a higher all-around score at regions than she did at state. Coyle added other goals include top-five scores in each event.
The 12-year-old Coyle has competed in gymnastics for seven years.
“I watched gymnastics on TV and stuff,” Coyle said of her start in the sport. “That was really interesting to me, and I thought that was super-cool being able to watch that stuff.”
Floor is Coyle’s favorite event because she gets to have fun with it.
Coyle most enjoys seeing new places that athletes in other sports do not get to visit. Arizona is her favorite site because of the warm weather.
She most looks forward to competing this weekend.
Brooklyn Moser
Moser will compete in her third region meet this weekend. Her state efforts enabled her to earn an all-around score of 35.400.
“State was a pretty good meet for me besides beam,” Moser said. “That was definitely my best meet of the year.” She said she has gotten much stronger and started to get over her fears.
“I really want to hit all my routines to the best of my ability,” Moser said in outlining her region meet goals. She added she also wishes to be confident in all of her skills.
Moser, 12, has competed in gymnastics for the past nine years.
She recalled her parents started her in the sport because she would climb all over things at home. “They just had me try it, and I ended up loving it,” Moser said.
“I love the character that it builds,” Moser said in describing what she enjoys most about gymnastics. “It pushes you to be your best and try your hardest.”
Bars is Moser’s favorite event because she has always loved it. She also enjoys floor.
Moser agrees she has quiet confidence about this region meet because of her past experience in that setting. She most looks forward to competing at this level with her teammates and being able to prove herself.
Macy Krautschun
Krautschun makes her first region meet appearance this weekend. A 34.050 all-around score at state enabled her to qualify.
Season highlights include a 9.500 score on her floor exercises routine.
Krautschun said she would like to perform a solid beam routine at the region meet.
The 13-year-old Krautschun has competed in gymnastics for 4 ½ years.
“One of my friends taught me how to do a full handspring at school,” Krautschun said of her start in gymnastics.
Krautschun enjoys meeting new people at the events in which she has competed. She said she has made a lot of friends.
Bars is Krautschun’s favorite event. “It just comes easiest to me,” she said.
Krautschun most looks forward to competing in floor exercises and uneven bars next weekend. She said she is not really experiencing added nerves with this being her first region meet.
“On floor, I get to express myself. On bars, it’s the best,” Krautschun said.
Savanna Dunwoody
Dunwoody is the group’s veteran, as this will mark her fifth region meet. She has competed at only one meet this season because of injury. Illness prevented her from participating at state.
Dunwoody scored at least one point above the qualifying score at the 2022 region meet and qualified for the national meet that year.
Spearfish’s gymnastics academy, consequently, was able to file a petition to allow her to compete at regionals in 2023.
“For the region meet, I definitely want to do really good on beam because I’ve been working really hard on that,” Dunwoody said. She added she is building her confidence in that event and mainly wants to have fun.
Dunwoody said she has worked really hard in the gym to boost her confidence and getting ready.
“I’m definitely just looking forward to getting out there and competing again,” Dunwoody said in anticipating the region meet.
She also looks forward to being with her coaches and teammates.
