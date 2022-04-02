RAPID CITY — The South Dakota USAG State Gymnastics Championships were held March 25-27, at the King Center, in Rapid City.
“I was very pleased with the outcome of the State Championships with all of the Spearfish gymnasts ending the regular season with a great meet,” said Phil Summers, the SGA head coach.
Highlights from the competition, included several state champions, numerous gold medals earned throughout the weekend, along with five team members placing on the South Dakota All-Star Gymnastics Team. “In order to be on the all-star team you had to place in the top three in the All Around at your level with all age groups combined,” said Summers. “It is quite an honor to receive this award.”
In the Xcel Gold level, Bella Castle received the award for her all around total of 37.175, which also happened to be the highest all around total of the entire meet at this Level.
In the Xcel Platinum level, Rian Jagow made the team with an all around total of 36.75.
The Level 6 competition saw Brooklyn Grundstad take top honors with a score all around of 37.75, also the highest all around score of the entire meet at this level, and Ruthie Wehrung claimed the top spot at Level 10 with a score an all around score of 37.70.
Savanna Dunwoody was also named to the all-star team, at Level 10, placing third over all with a score of 36.10.
The weekend event started with the Xcel Silver competition all day Friday.
SGA gymnasts at this level included Lauren Dalton, Alyse Sorcic, Rylie Raysor, Lillian Harlan Logan McMeel and Ryle Rasor.
“Overall the silver team had a very good showing at the meet,” said Head Xcel Coach Amber Lewis. “They all performed some of their best routines of the season.”
Highlights include: Rasor claiming the gold medal on beam with a score of 9.4. Harlan in her first state competition concluded the meet with an all around score of 34.875.
Sorcic finished with a all around scored of 34.975, and Dalton finished out the year with a all around score of 35.375. McMeel, in the 13-and-over age group, placed third on vault (9.1), took the silver on bars (9.3), and finished third in the all around with a score of 36.275.
The top finisher for the Spearfish team was Hattie Ewert, who competed in the 11-year-old division.
Ewert claimed top honors, winning Gold on Vault 9.325, Bars 9.5, and finished second in the all around score of 36.875.
“Hattie had to overcome a lot this year,” said Coach Lewis. “She had a slight injury that kept her out of practice at the beginning of the year and then had an illness right before state meet, so to see her do well at state was very rewarding.”
The Gold Excel team consisting of Berklee Nore, Taylor English and Bella Castle also had a great run at state.
Nore in her first state competition performed well, and finished the meet with a all around score of 34.975, and she placed fourth on the vault (8.95).
English claimed sixth on the floor (9.3), and Castle ruled the day with an all around total of 37.175, taking the gold in the 12-year-old division. Castle also claimed top honors in three individual events; vault (9.15), bars (9.45), and floor (9.475). She also claimed the bronze for third on beam (9.1).
Rian Jagow was the only competitor for Spearfish at the Platinum Level, and she put together a string of very good routines to take the silver in the all around with a score of 36.75. She also took second on Floor (9.3), and placed third on vault (9.05), bars (9.15), and beam (9.25).
The Level 3 team from SGA posted some of their best scores of the season at the state competition.
First year Level 3’s, Addelyn Britton and Bryn Coyle posted their best all around totals of the year. Britton scored 31.975, and Coyle finished with a score of33.75.
In the 6/7 age group, Maddie Adams posted her personal best of the year in the all around with a score of 35.60, for a fourth place finish. She won the gold on vault (9.125), and finished fourth on bars (9.1), and beam (8.7).
Kasia Moselle competed in the 8-year-old division and placed second on bars (9.65), beam (9.075), and second on floor (9.75).
Moselle finished second in the all around with a score of 37.625 (out of a possible 40.00).
The Level 4 team continued their successful season with a third place finish in the team competition.
Level four team members included; Molly Albrecht, Devyn Ainsworth, Annika Britton, Hudsynn Ehnes, DeAndra Reinbold, Sydney Mosset and Avalon Gray.
Albrecht (age 9) finished with an all around score of 34.60, for 8th place. Ainsworth, (age 10) claimed the beam title with a score of 9.225, and placed (eighth) in the all around with a score of 34.90.
Britton finished her day with an all around score of 32.15. Reinbold claimed the gold on vault (9.2) and placed fifth on bars (8.85).
Hudsynn Ehnes rounded out the 10-year-old division for Spearfish taking second in the all around with a score of 36.325.
Ehness won the gold on floor (9.425), and placed second on vault (9.05), and then she added a fifth place medal on bars (9.15).
Mosset (age 11) placed fifth on vault
