CASPER, Wyo. — The Compulsory and Xcel Teams from the Spearfish Gymnastics Competitive Program started out their season with a great competition in Casper, Wyo.
The Remi Capser Invite was hosted by K-Larks gymnastics, and featured teams from Wyoming and South Dakota.
The Level 3 team started the meet for Spearfish with 10 brand new team members, and one returning member from last season.
“Everyone came home with some hardware and the Team garnered 1st place in the team Competition. I was so proud of this hard working team of young athletes,” said Lexie Cathcart, the SGA Level 3 head coach. “They all did an outstanding job for the first meet of the year, and for many of them of them it was their first meet ever. “
In the 5-6 year old age group, Quinn Barnaud came away with five first place awards. She won vault (9.0), bars (8.55), beam (8.5), floor 8.0, and a 34.05 in the all around.
In the 7-8 year old division, Scarlett Brock topped the field with an all around total of 35.05 to take the gold, and she also placed first on vault (9.2), bars (9.3), beam (8.35), and tied for first on floor (8.2).
Paisyn Krogamn finished second in the all around with a score of 34.70, and won gold on the floor (8.4), and tied for first on vault (9.2). She took third on bars (8.9), and grabbed the silver on beam 8.2.
Elle Kron finished second on bars (9.1), third on beam (8.15), fourth on floor (8.0), and fourth in the all around (33.35).
Ivy Enos placed fourth on bars (8.5) and beam (8.05), she placed fifth on floor, and fifth in the all around (31.85).
Katana Cathcart earned a fifth place medal on bars (8.5).
In the 9-11 age group, Gracelyn Mills ruled the day with the highest all around of the entire Level 3 competition, taking the gold with a score of 37.35, and received a special outstanding gymnast award for her efforts.
Mills placed first on vault (9.5), tied for first on bars (9.5), and finished first on beam and floor with scores of 9.25 and 9.1 respectively.
Addison Wheeler added a couple of silver medals taking second on bars (8.9 and 8.55). She finished with an all around total score of 34.55.
The Level 4 team was up next with Madelyn Adams winning the gold in the 6-8 year old age group with a score of 29.975.
Adams placed second on vault (7.4) and then went on to take three individual event titles; bars (7.15), beam (8.075), and floor (7.35).
In the 9-11 age group, Devyn Ainsworth brought home the gold in the all around with a score of 36.225.
Ainsworth was third on vault (8.425), first on bars (9.5), third on floor (8.675) and posted the highest individual score of the entire Level 3 meet on beam with a score of 9.625 earning her a gold medal.
Kasia Moselle placed second on vault (8.7), finished fourth on bars (8.7), took second on beam (9.475), and second on floor (8.725).
Moselle was third in the all around with a score of 35.60.
Molly Albrecht placed second on bars (9.275), third on beam (9.4), and fourth on floor (8.6).
Albrecht had a total score in the all around of 35.15 for a fourth place finish.
In the 12 and over age group, DeAndra Reinbold finished on top of the podium in the all around event with a score of 36.325.
This turned out to be the highest all around score of the Level 4 competition, which earned Albrecht a special trophy for her accomplishments.
Reinbold also won gold in all four individual events; vault (9.1), bars (9.35), beam (8.975), and floor (8.9).
The Level 4 team put together their best three scores from each event to take the team title with a score of 109.15.
“The Level 4 team also had a great start to their season,” said Cathcart. “They will be an exciting team to watch throughout the year.”
The final group for the weekend was the Xcel Gold Team.
The Gold team members were Berklee Nore, Bella Castle, Hattie Ewert, Lauren Dalton and Logan McMeel.
They put together a team total of 106.175 for second place.
In the 9-11 age group, Nore placed third on vault (9.1), and third on beam (8.675).
Castle won the gold in the all around with a score of 36.575.
She placed second on beam (8.45), and took the gold on vault (9.3), bars (9.475 and floor (9.35).
Ewert took third on bars (8.475) and fourth on floor (8.8), with Dalton taking a fourth place medal on beam (8.125).
In the 15 and over age group, McMeel added a gold medal for her top performance on the vault (8.5), and tied for first on bars (8.75).
“What a great weekend of competition for our Xcel and Compulsory Gymnasts,” said Coach Cathcart. “Congratulations to Coach Amber for her hard work with the Xcel competitors, and to all of our gymnasts for meeting the qualifying scores for the state meet coming up in May. That was a huge accomplishment for everyone and especially for all of our first year gymnasts and those who moved up a level this year.”
The Spearfish Gymnastic Academy’s next competition is Nov. 18 and 19 at the Rushmore Invite in Rapid City, hosted by Just Jymnastics.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.