Spearfish Gymnastics shine at the Arizona Grand Gymnastics Invitational

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy recently traveled to sunny Phoenix, Ariz. to participate in the Arizona Grand Gymnastics Invitational hosted by Olympic Gymnast Amanda Borden and Gold Medal Gymnastics.
The meet featured gymnasts from Oregon, New York, Wyoming, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Kansas, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Illinois, Texas, Colorado and South Dakota, and it was held at the beautiful Arizona Grand Resort.
“This was a great venue and an awesome opportunity for our Spearfish Gymnasts to compete against some really tough competition, said Phil Summers, the SGA head coach. “We had beautiful weather for the entire trip, and our gymnasts really shined at this meet.”
Spearfish had two gymnasts compete in the Xcel Platinum competition, Keelie Overvold in the Junior Division, and Rian Jagow in the Children’s Division.
Overvold placed fourth on the vault (9.275), and finished with an all around total of 35.675.
Jagow placed eighth on vault (9.0), took sixth on bars (9.0), sixth on beam (9.0) and took fourth on floor (9.4). Her all around total of 36.40 had her finishing in fifth place.
The Level 6 team of Samantha LaFayette, Brooklyn Grundstad and Jenika Leonhardt also brought home some pretty impressive hardware.
Leonhardt took fourth on bars (9.225) and finished with an all around total of 35.80.
LaFayette placed ninth on vault (8.8), fifth on bars (9.15), sixth on beam (9.1), and fifth on floor (9.425). Her all around total of 36.475 placed her in seventh place overall.
Grundstad placed seventh on vault (8.9), claimed the gold on bars (9.625), placed seventh on beam (9.25), and took fifth on floor (9.35).
She finished the meet in third place with an all around total of 37.325.
The Level 7 gymnasts competing for Spearfish were Brooklyn Moser and Morgan Jensen.
Moser placed fifth on vault (9.1), took third on bars (9.55), and she finished with an all around total of 36.225 for seventh place.
Jenkins claimed the gold medal on vault (9.675), placed fifth on bars (9.35), took sixth on the beam (9.4), and finished fourth on floor (9.45).
