BROOKINGS — The Spearfish Gymnastics Optional Team started their competitive season Dec. 11-12, at the Hula Fest, in Brookings, hosted by Gold Medal Gymnastics.
“This is usually our wake up call meet,” said Phil Summers, the SGA head optional coach. “We go to this meet to see where we are at and what we really need to work on to prepare for the upcoming season. However, the two Level 10 SGA gymnasts, Ruthie Wehrung and Savanna Dunwoody, decided it was time to show what they are really made of.”
The Level 10s started out on vault, and Dunwoody was up first. She scored a 9.35, and was followed by Wehrung, who posted a score of 9.425.
Wehrung ended up winning the gold, and Dunwoody took home the bronze, for third place. The uneven bars were the next challenge, and this time Wehrung went first, and she scored a 9.0, followed by Dunwoody, who put up the highest bar score of the day, winning the gold with a score of 9.425. Wehrung took home the bronze.
Balance beam was the next event and it always provides an interesting experience for every gymnast. With the beam, it is all about staying calm, said Summers. “Being aggressive and just getting the job done. I know this is Dunwoody’s favorite event, but for this early in the season she really did quite well. One fall on her flight series kept her out of the medals, but I was happy to see her aggressively attack her beam routine”
Wehrung, who has added some new elements to her beam this season, looked very strong and even with a fall on her last element, a front flip, she posted the top score of the day to win gold with a score of 9.15.
The final event of the meet for the Level 10s was floor exercise.
Dunwoody performed a really strong routine with high quality tumbling, strong dance and a much improved leap series, but sat down on her last tumbling run.
“She just needs to get in a little better shape and she will do well. She has a great floor routine,” Summers said.
Wehrung finished out the day with her highest score of the meet, taking the gold on floor with a score of 9.625.
She went on to claim the all around title with a score of 37.20, and Dunwoody finished in third with a score of 35.60.
Spearfish had one gymnast compete in the Level 9 session.
Ella Nash moved to Spearfish with her dad, and she attended the Black Hills Training Camp held last summer at SGA.
Nash is hoping to upgrade her skills to have the opportunity to compete at the college Level.
She won the vault competition and placed third on bars and beam.
In the Level 8 meet, Spearfish was represented by Mia Bush and Avery Coyle.
Lexie Cathcart, the Level 8 head coach, said she was excited to see how these two would perform as they moved up two levels from last season, where they competed at Level 6.
“This was a huge step for these two athletes, and they did a really nice job in their first meet at this level,” said Cathcart. “They also started on the vault. Level 8 is the first time you have to actually flip the vault. So you round off back handspring onto the vaulting board and then you perform a back flip in the air with the end result hopefully landing on your feet. Although both gymnasts sat down on their vaults, I was really pleased with how aggressively they attacked this event.”
Moving onto the bars, Coyle scored a 9.1 for fourth place and Bush scored a 9.5 to take the silver in second. The Beam has always been a consistent event for the Spearfish gymnasts and they did not disappoint in this meet. Coyle posted a score of 9.1 to take second place and Bush posted a 9.425 to take the gold. Moving onto floor they both performed well posting scores of 8.4 (Coyle) and 9.25 (Bush) putting her in third. Coyle finished the meet with an all around total of 35.325 and Bush finished in 2nd, winning the silver medal at 36.55.
The Level 7 gymnasts for Spearfish were, Brooklyn Moser, age 11, and Morgan Jenkins, age 10.
“Despite a rocky start for both on the vault they ended up performing well in the rest of the meet,” Cathcart said.
Moser shined on the bars taking second place with a score of 9.575, and she also placed second on floor with a score of 9.35. Her all around total of 34.775 gave her the bronze medal.
Jenkins placed fourth on bars (9.3), second on the beam (9.25) and second on floor (9.15). Jenkins also took silver in the all around with a score of 35.45.
SGA had three gymnasts competing at Level 6.
In the 10-11 age group, Brooklyn Grundstad and Jenika Leonhardt, and Samantha LaFayette, in the 12-year-old age division.
“All three of these gymnasts made a huge step forward to compete at this new level,” said Cathcart.
“Grundstad and Leonhardt moved up from Level 4 last season, and LaFayette moved up from Level 3. Leonhardt had a couple of mishaps on beam and floor, but competed very well on the other two events.
Cathcart added, “The mistakes were uncharacteristic for this athlete and I think just came from being a little nervous at this new level. Leonhardt won the bronze medal on bars (9.275), and placed fifth in the all around with a score of 34.625.”
Grundstad was golden on the bars with a score of 9.65, earning her first place. She placed first on beam (9.25), and finished third on floor (9.35). She added the silver in the all around with a total of 35.50.
LaFayette took third on vault (8.25), won the bars with a score of 9.45, placed sixth on beam with a score of 8.675, and took the silver on floor with a score of 9.275. Her all around total of 35.65 earned her the silver medal. “I think these 3 gymnasts will do some very impressive work through out this season,” said Cathcart. “They are strong gymnasts and work hard at practice. I am excited to see how far they will go.”
The optional gymnasts will continue to train through the Christmas break and will compete in their home meet, The Wild West Invitational, Jan. 8-9 at the Rushmore Civic Center, in Rapid City.
The Wild West meet will feature over 400 gymnasts from Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana.
