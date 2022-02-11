Spearfish Gymnastics Academy competes in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Optional and Level 4 gymnasts from the Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) recently competed in the prestigious Pikes Peak Gymnastics Invitational, hosted by Colorado Aerials in Colorado Springs, Colo.
This meet featured around 2,000 athletes over the course of the weekend and featured teams from all across the nation, including Colorado, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Arizona, Indiana, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
“The meet was the 33rd Pikes Peak Gymnastics Invitational, and always has some really great competition,” said Phil Summers, SGA’s head coach. “This is one of our favorite meets to participate in. It is always a test of our mental and physical toughness, and it has a really nice addition with a Finals event for the Level 8 through 10 gymnasts. Not to mention that the meet site is at the beautiful Broadmoor Resort.”
The Friday session started out with the Level 6 and Level 9 gymnasts.
Ella Nash competed in the Level 9 Senior session, and claimed a sixth-place finish on the vault with a score of 8.7.
“Nash was really pleased to complete both of her vaults to her feet and was rewarded with a medal in this tough competition,” Summers said.
At Level 6, the Spearfish gymnasts had good success.
Brooklyn Grundstad won the Vault competition, Junior B division, with a score of 8.6 and placed fifth on floor (9.2). She also finished fourth in the all-around with a score of 35.225.
Teammate Jenika Leonhardt put together her best four routines of the season to finish fifth in the all-around with a score of 35.20. She was sixth on bars (8.85) and second on beam (9.175).
Samantha LaFayette won the beam competition with a score of 9.225 and finished fourth on floor with a score of 9.25.
LaFayette’s all-around total of 35.10 put her sixth place overall.
“The Level 6 team performed well at this meet,” said SGA Level 6 coach Veronica Jenkins. “They faced some fierce competition and despite a few errors on bars, they performed as expected.”
Next up was the Level 10 session featuring SGA gymnast Ruthie Wehrung.
Wehrung won the beam competition (9.475) and qualified to compete in the finals on beam and floor.
Summers said in order to make the finals competition, one had to finish in the top four in any event at their level, throughout the course of the weekend.
The Saturday sessions started out with SGA Level 7 gymnasts Morgan Jenkins and Brooklyn Moser.
Jenkins placed fourth on vault (9.075) and finished eighth in the all-around with a score of 35.425.
Moser placed fifth on floor, and finished with a total score of 33.425 in the all-around.
The Level 8 gymnasts were next up for SGA.
Mia Bush won the vault competition (9.4), placed third on bars (9.4), claimed the silver on beam (9.5), and placed fourth on floor (9.4). Her all-around total score of 37.30 put her in second place overall.
Teammate Avery Coyle also placed on vault (9.325), taking the silver medal, and won the gold on beam with a score of 9.525.
She finished with an all-around total of 35.45.
“The highlight of the meet for these two athletes was certainly the vault competition,” said SGA Level 8 coach Lexie Cathcart. “This is the first level of gymnastics where you have to compete a flipping vault, and both Mia and Avery have struggled so far this season accomplishing this task.”
Cathcart said Moser and Coyle would perform well at the gym and then struggle in the meets.
“To watch them stand up their vaults and then place first and second on this event was very rewarding for both the coaches and the athletes,” she said.
Both of these talented young gymnasts qualified to the finals competition for Level 8’s.
Bush qualified on both vault and beam, and Coyle qualified on beam.
The finals competition was the last session on Saturday evening.
All of the finalists earned a competition leotard and were highlighted one at a time as they performed their routines for the crowd.
“It was a really exciting competition and an honor to have earned a spot to compete against the best gymnasts at each level throughout the weekend,” said Summers. “We saw some really amazing gymnasts and actually got to witness two routines on the floor exercise that scored a perfect 10.”
Spearfish Level 8’s Mia Bush scored a 9.4 on vault and a 9.3 on beam.
Avery Coyle scored a 9.4 on beam, and Level 10’s Ruthie Wehrung scored a 9.575 on floor.
The Level 4 compulsory team competed on Sunday at the Pikes Peak Invitational. Avalon Gray won a bronze medal on the vault at 9.2.
Spearfish was represented by Molly Albrecht at Junior A; Annika Britton, Hudsynn Ehnes, and Devyn Ainsworth at Junior B; and Avalon Gray, Sydney Mosset, and DeAndra Reinbold in the Senior competition.
“All of these gymnasts performed to the best of their ability and had a great experience at this meet. Although most of them finished out of the medals, they enjoyed the meet and realized that this sport is not just about winning medals,” Jenkins said.
“Each experience has so much more to do with the journey and the learning process that comes with it. I am sure this meet will motivate them to continue to work hard at the gym,” Jenkins added.
