Spearfish golfers second at Douglas Invitational

BOX ELDER — The Spearfish varsity girls’ golf team earned runner-up honors at Tuesday’s Douglas Invitational.
Spearfish fired a nine-hole 213, trailing only Hot Springs by one shot.
Kali Lantis of Spearfish fired a 46 and earned medalist honors. Teammate Olivia Torgerson finished ninth at 54.
Two other golfers represented Spearfish. Sydney Gusso turned in a 56, and Kaylene Delahoyde carded a 57.
Spearfish head coach Eric Ligtenberg said school testing prevented some athletes from attending. He added the others got another opportunity to play.
“That’s her first time winning a tournament. I’m happy for her,” Ligtenberg said in describing Lantis’ efforts.
Tuesday’s round was also solid for Torgerson’s experience level, according to Ligtenberg.
Madi Rystrom represented Lead-Deadwood and shot a 55 to tie two others for 10th place.
The top 10 individual finishers follow.
1 Kali Lantis (Sp) 46
2 Sydney Olstad (HS) 47
3 Tobi Carlow (Lakota Tech) 51
4 Jessi Schroeder (HS) 51
5 Tyler Schoonover (Rapid City Stevens) 52
6 Josie Farrier (Rapid City Central) 53
7 Ava Ford (RC Central) 54
8 Allyson Kattke (HS) 54
9 Olivia Torgerson (Sp) 54
10 (tie) Madi Rystrom (Lead-Deadwood) 55
10 (tie) Makenna Allen (Custer) 55
10 (tie) Holliday Thorton (Dg) 55
