Spearfish golfers capture BHC championship

CUSTER — The Spearfish High School girls’ golf team repeated as Black Hills Conference champions Monday at the Rocky Knolls Golf Course, in Custer.
“it was a good feeling to defend the title. This was a goal of ours even before last season ended. We had some good individual performances in both the varsity and JV division,” said Eric Ligtenberg, the Spearfish golf coach
Spearfish fired an 18-hole 360 to top the field by 52 shots; St. Thomas More placed second at 412.
Sturgis Brown finished third at 427, and Belle Fourche placed sixth at 491. Lead-Deadwood did not have enough athletes for a complete team.
Kali Lantis of Spearfish finished second in the individual standings. Lantis and St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning each shot an 82 and went to a sudden-death playoff, with Horning prevailing.
Spearfish also received a third-place finish from Alison Kennedy, who carded an 83. Teammate Olivia Torgerson placed seventh at 94.
Cadence Kilmer shot a 101 and earned ninth-place honors for Spearfish. Madi Kelly followed with a 119.
Lilly Heisinger fired a 91 for Sturgis Brown and finished fifth individually. Teammate Shayde Keffeler shot a 99, which was good for eighth place.
Sam Teigen contributed a 110 to the Sturgis Brown cause. Mariah Muchow (127) and Kalyn Limbo (132) also represented the Scoopers.
Belle Fourche received a 110 from Chloe Schmoker, with Reagan Hatling finishing at 122. Ayden Kummer (125), Denali Larson (134), and Tia Williamson (150) also represented the Broncs.
“The girls overcame the conditions for the day,” Belle Fourche head coach Damon Lange said. He added the weather was cold and windy, which makes for tough play.
Lange said adverse weather has forced the team inside a lot more this season than in the past. “We’ve really noticed the more that we’ve gotten outside, the more that we’ve seen improvement from the girls,” he added.
Schmoker earned Lange’s praise for her efforts. He said Monday was a good performance for her going into the Region 4A tournament, set for Tuesday, May 17, in Belle Fourche.
Ashley Lary represented Lead-Deadwood and shot a 65 for nine holes.
Team scores and the top 15 individual winners follow.
Team scores
1 Spearfish 360
2 St. Thomas More 412
3 Sturgis Brown 427
4 Custer 451
5 Hot Springs 479
6 Belle Fourche 491
7 Red Cloud 567
Top 15 individual
1 Rylan Horning (St. Thomas More) 82
2 Kali Lantis (Spearfish) 82
3 Alison Kennedy (Spearfish) 83
4 Sydney Olstad (Hot Springs) 91
5 Lilly Heisinger (Sturgis Brown) 91
6 Hayden Thorton (Rapid City Central) 92
7 Olivia Torgerson (Spearfish) 94
8 Shayde Keffeler (Sturgis Brown) 99
9 Cadence Kilmer (Spearfish) 101
10 Holliday Thornton (Rapid City Central) 103
11 Shauna Zacher (Custer) 104
12 Amity Strand (St. Thomas More) 104
13 Charli Stamper (St. Thomas More) 108
14 Allyson Kattke (Hot Springs) 108
15 Lauryn Robb (Custer) 110
Area players competed in the junior varsity division.
Their nine-hole scores follow.
Spearfish: Elise Ligtenberg 54, Cora Gill 56, Ellie Olson 56, Alivia Heairet 71, Payten Reede 72.
Lead-Deadwood: Ann-Sofie Frandsen 82, Hennessey Mattson 86, Charlie Hess 86.
Belle Fourche: Izzabella Ramos 63, Annika McNeese 72, Elsie Adams 76, Kaydance Gallagher 76.
