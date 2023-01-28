Graveman scores 100th career pin
By Jason Gross
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 10:45 am
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity girls’ wrestling team dropped a 31-18 decision to Rapid City Stevens, Thursday evening, at the Spearfish High School gym.
Taylor Graveman represented Spearfish at 142 pounds and pinned Rapid City Stevens’ Marieda Kahalar.
That represented the 100th career pin for Graveman, who is a senior.
“Stevens just came out and kind of took it to us in a couple weights,” Spearfish head coach Joel Martin said. He added the Spartans were a bit shorthanded.
Martin said team meetings have cited the importance of wrestling all during the match. “Good things are going to happen when you wrestle all three periods,” he added.
“Some of our younger girls are progressing really well,” Martin said. “Our more experienced girls are just kind of keeping on doing what they’re doing.”
Graveman said it means so much to reach the 100-pin milestone. As a middle-school athlete, she looked up to male wrestlers who had collected 100 career victories or 100 career pins.
“I was just thinking to myself, ‘I wish I could do that,’” Graveman said. “I never thought I could because I was always wrestling boys.”
Graveman went on to say such a goal became achievable once she was able to wrestle against other girls’ athletes. She recorded her 100th career victory last season.
“I was looking for a little bit of a different shot,” Graveman said in describing her match. “When you come in a match and it’s not there, you can’t really do anything about it.
“So you just got to go with the flow, and that’s kind of just what I did,” she said.
Match-by-match results follow.
106 pounds: Trinity Duran (RCS) defeated Haven Baker (Sp) 8-0.
113: Maraia Kruske (Sp) pinned Cassandra Witte (RCS) in 4 minutes 51 seconds.
120: Madelynn Schlup (Sp) pinned Hazel Bodell (RCS) in 28 seconds.
126: Shelbie Brehm (RCS) def. Candice Matsuda (Sp) 13-8 in sudden victory 1.
132: Carrie Brown (RCS) pinned Jillian Heisler (Sp) in 4 minutes 48 seconds.
142: Taylor Graveman (Sp) pinned Marieda Kahalar (RCS) in 1 minute 12 seconds.
154: Kadie Mendel (RCS) pinned Sydney Badwound (Sp) in 30 seconds.
170: Bella Morteo (RCS) pinned Marlee Heltzel (Sp) in 2 minutes 50 seconds.
190: Tailie Brehm (RCS) won by forfeit.
285: Open, which means neither team had a wrestler in this class.
Spearfish is scheduled to compete at Belle Fourche today.
Tournament action begins at 10 a.m.
