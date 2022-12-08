SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans wrestling team will host Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. tonight, at the Spearfish High School gym.
This is the first-ever home match for Spearfish as a team, since girls’ wrestling was sanctioned beginning with the 2021-2022 season.
Joel Martin begins his first official season as head coach, even though he coached the Lady Spartan wrestling team the past two seasons.
Martin said the Spearfish’s girls’ high school wrestling program continues to grow.
“We have doubled our numbers this season. Last year we had about 10 girls total, in grades six through 12, and that included middle school girls. Now we are up to 32 total girls in grades six through 12. We have 20 girls on our varsity, and we have three middle school girls in that mix,” Martin said.
The girls practice in the multi-purpose room at Spearfish Middle School.
“I would say of the 20 girls on our high school team, five or six of them have two-plus years of experience. There’s a bunch with one-year, and a bunch of new ones, So, we’ve slowed our practice down just a little bit just trying to build base stuff, and we’ll keep adding on,” said Martin. “Our experienced girls have done a great job of helping out inexperienced girls. We got good leaders in Maraia (Kruske) and Taylor (Graveman), the girls just look up to both of them.”
Martin said Kruske and Graveman have been wrestling since third or fourth grade, and he couldn’t have asked for better leaders.
“Throughout the state they are probably the most experienced girls in our state right now. They have even led that pioneer charge through our state. I’ve heard from other teams coaches tell me their girls have kind of emulated, or looked up to them, and that’s helped them out too,” said Martin.
Graveman recently signed to wrestle at North Central College in Naperville, Ill. next year, and Martin sees this as a tool to keep building the program.
“The girls can see if you work hard you can do that,” Martin said. “Women’s wrestling at the collegiate level is exploding. There are so many scholarship opportunities right now. There is a huge pathway for girls right now to get scholarships to college in wrestling. It’s big.”
Martin said this will be the second year they will have weight classes in girls wrestling.
“There will be 10 weight classes. The same as last year,” he said.
Martin said the team is set to compete in most of the weight classes. “As far as I can see right now we are short one, maybe two, upper weight classes. We’ll see how that shakes out, but I am pretty sure I am filled for the first meet. The other two weight classes are up in air yet,” he said.
Spearfish started practicing Nov. 14, and Martin said the girls arrived to the first practice in pretty good condition.
“It wasn’t bad. I think out of the 20, I want to say 12 or 13 of them played a fall sport.
That’s not bad,” said Martin. “Wrestling is a different animal with conditioning. You can be in great football shape, and football players will tell you, when they come into the wrestling room they say oh my goodness. In wrestling it just takes awhile to get that shape for wrestling.”
Spearfish opened its season Dec. 2-3, at the Mandan Tournament, in Mandan, N.D.
The Lady Spartans finished fourth overall in the team standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.