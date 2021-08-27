Spearfish girls win VB opener over Red Cloud

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity volleyball squad defeated Red Cloud three games to one in its season opener Thursday evening at the Spearfish High School gym.
The home standing Spartans won the first game 25-14 and the second 25-18. Red Cloud earned a 25-20 victory in the third game before Spearfish captured the fourth game 25-11 to secure the match victory.
“We came out tentative, and then once we got going, we played better,” Spartans’ head coach Christine Skoglund said.
Justine Mitchell served an ace to give Spearfish a 9-6 lead in the first game. Red Cloud scored the next two points before Vaida Pettersen recorded an attacking kill to boost the Spartans’ lead to 10-8.
Maria Bouman served four consecutive aces as Spearfish built a 14-8 advantage. The margin stayed at six points (19-13) before Bouman’s attacking kill and Pettersen’s block boosted the Spartans’ lead to 21-13.
Mitchell served an ace to end the first game 25-14 in Spearfish’s favor.
Red Cloud built an 8-5 lead in the second game. A Callie Wince serving ace highlighted a 4-0 run that pushed Spearfish ahead 9-8.
The Spartans gained side out to forge a 13-13 tie. Pettersen turned in an attacking kill to put Spearfish up 15-13.
A serving ace by Mitchell produced an 18-14 advantage for the Spartans. The margin stayed at four points (20-16) after Pettersen’s attacking kill.
Alivia Heairet contributed back-to-back attacking kills as the Spearfish lead grew to 22-16. The Spartans went on to the 25-18 win.
KyleeJo Symonds’ attacking kill pushed Spearfish’s lead to 14-10 in the third game. Red Cloud used a 5-1 run to forge a 15-15 tie.
The visiting Crusaders built a 21-15 lead. Pettersen’s attacking kill brought Spearfish within 21-19, but Red Cloud went on to the 25-20 win.
“That set was tough for us,” Skoglund said. She added the hitting was a sore spot, and conversations before the fourth game centered on place the ball and improve form, serving, and transitioning.
Heairet served an ace early in the fourth game to bring Spearfish into a 4-4 tie. The Spartans later gained side out and an 8-6 edge.
Pettersen’s attacking kill and Bouman’s three serving aces enabled Spearfish to go ahead 13-6. The Spartans gained side out and stayed up 14-8.
Two Wince serving aces and a pair of Stella Marcus attacking kills propelled the Spartans to an 18-8 lead. A block and attacking kill by Heairet, plus an attacking kill by Symonds, highlighted a 4-0 run as Spearfish went ahead 23-10. The Spartans went on to win 25-11.
“They came out in set four and did a great job,” Skoglund said of the improvements. She agreed those also provided the biggest keys in winning games one and two.
Skoglund said the Spartans’ lineup includes what she called big-time hitters and blockers. She added they need to put forth full potential each game.
“I thought everybody stepped up well,” Skoglund said in describing a lineup that includes five or six players not getting a lot of varsity time a season ago. She added the team has better communication than it did last season, and they played with confidence once the first-match jitters subsided.
Statistical leaders for Spearfish follow.
Serving aces: Maria Bouman 7, Callie Wince 3, Justine Mitchell 3, Stella Marcus 3. Team total: 19.
Attacking kills: Vaida Pettersen 9, Marcus 8, Alivia Heairet 8, KyleeJo Symonds 5. Team total: 35.
Blocks: Symonds 4, Heairet 3, Bouman 2, Pettersen 2. Team total: 11.5.
Set assists: Mitchell 14, Tayler Duncan 11, Samantha Allred 4, Symonds 2, Bouman 2. Team total: 33.
Digs: Wince 28, Mitchell 13, Duncan 11, Faith Steedley 10, Bouman 10, Marcus 10. Team total: 97.
Spearfish (1-0) is scheduled to compete at this weekend’s Huron Invitational. Huron, Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls Lincoln, and Chester will face the Spartans.
“That is one of the best tournaments we go to all year,” Skoglund said. “We play a lot of AA schools; it’s just really good experience.”
Skoglund said Spearfish needs to get its hits right away against big blockers.
