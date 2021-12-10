Spearfish girls win season opener

SPEARFISH — Spearfish defeated Belle Fourche 54-45 in its varsity girls' basketball game played Friday night at the Spearfish High School gym.
"It was just the heart they had, the togetherness that we've been able to establish," Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said in describing the stretch run. The Spartans trailed 43-42 with just under 6 minutes to go.
"We're constantly talking about highs and lows: how are we going to respond? I can't be any more happy with how these girls responded throughout the whole game," she added.
Chloe Crago's jump shot put Belle Fourche up 8-3 in the first quarter. Sierra West (inside basket) and Tayler Duncan (3-point field goal) offset a Belle Fourche field goal and brought Spearfish within 9-8 as the first quarter ended.
A Kaylin Garza 3-point field goal pushed the visiting Broncs ahead 16-12 in the second quarter. Spearfish used 3-point field goals by Jozie Dana and Mya Kochuten to claim an 18-16 edge.
Stella Marcus converted a layup as the home standing Spartans opened a 22-17 advantage. The teams traded baskets, with a Sofie Guthmiller layup keeping Spearfish up 24-19 at halftime.
Duncan's layup with 6 minutes left in the third quarter opened a 31-21 lead for Spearfish. Grace Clooten and Garza made 3-point field goals to highlight a 6-2 run bringing Belle Fourche within 33-27.
A Mataya Ward layup allowed Belle Fourche to cut its deficit to 35-29. Garza and Chloe Crago connected from 3-point range as the Broncs forged a 35-35 tie. Dana's 3-point field goal put Spearfish up 38-35 at the break.
Belle Fourche erased a 42-37, fourth-quarter deficit and used four Ward free throws to claim a 43-42 lead. Spearfish responded with four Marcus free throws en route to a 46-43 edge.
Clooten's jump shot allowed the Broncs to slice the margin to 46-45. KyleeJo Symonds completed a three-point play to begin a 9-0 Spearfish run lasting the final 2 minutes 54 seconds.
Brylee Grubb (12 points) and Dana (11) reached double figures for Spearfish, now 1-0. Belle Fourche received a team-high 11 points from Clooten but fell to 0-2 on the season.
"We made it a tougher game than it needed to be because we were missing our free throws," Johnson said. The Spartans finished 14 of 27 from the charity stripe.
"It doesn't matter what happens throughout the game. It's how you finish, and we finished well," Johnson said. Grubb earned Johnson's praise for her efforts.
Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said his team committed some inopportune fouls during the last few minutes. "It goes back to defense. We weren't fighting through the screens like we're supposed to, and we didn't box out well," he added.
The Broncs had dropped a 64-50 decision to White River on Thursday. "The girls are tired, but that's something we have to learn to fight through," Burr said.
Burr said Belle Fourche came out strong, ran its offense, and moved well. He added the team made a good run to take its second-half lead.
Spearfish scoring: Brylee Grubb 12, Jozie Dana 11, KyleeJo Symonds 8, Tayler Duncan 8, Stella Marcus 6, Mya Kochuten 5, Sofie Guthmiller 2, Sierra West 2. Totals 18 field goals, 14 of 27 from the free throw line, 54 points.
Belle Fourche scoring: Grace Clooten 11, Kaylin Garza 9, Mataya Ward 7, Chloe Crago 7, Lily McCarty 4, Dylan Stedillie 3, Sloan Young 2, Tia Williamson 2. Totals 17 field goals, six of 14 from the free throw line, 45 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 38 (17-44), Belle Fourche 34 (18-52)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 4 (Dana 2, Duncan 1, Kochuten 1), Belle Fourche 5 (Garza 3, C. Crago 1, Clooten 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 36 (Grubb 8), Belle Fourche 31 (Garza 5)
Turnovers: Spearfish 14, Belle Fourche 19
Total fouls: Spearfish 16, Belle Fourche 26
Fouled out: Belle Fourche, Garza, McCarty
Spearfish will visit Sturgis Brown on Saturday, Dec. 11. Belle Fourche hosts Sturgis Brown on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
