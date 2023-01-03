Pioneer Staff Reports
SIOUX FALLS — The Spearfish varsity girls’ wrestling team collected 177 points to earn top honors at the Floyd Farrand Invitational held Friday.
Lakota Tech placed second at 118 points, with Brookings third at 112 and Harrisburg fourth at 79. Sturgis Brown scored 42 points for 10th in the standings.
Maraia Kruske claimed the 113-pound championship for the Spartans. Candice Matsuda (120 pounds) and Taylor Graveman (132) also won their respective weight classes.
Results of placing matches for Spearfish and Sturgis Brown wrestlers follow.
106 pounds
Spearfish’s Haven Baker finished fourth. She fell 12-8 to Watertown’s Olivia Anderson in the third-place match.
Spearfish’s Piper Brooke-Ellison finished sixth. She was pinned by Ariyana Bhatka in 2 minutes 59 seconds of the fifth-place match.
113 pounds
Spearfish’s Maraia Kruske finished first. She defeated Sturgis Brown’s Brooklyn Baird 4-1 in the championship match.
Sturgis Brown’s Brooklyn Baird finished second. She fell 4-1 to Spearfish’s Maraia Kruske in the championship match.
Spearfish’s Madelynn Schlup finished fourth. She was pinned by Clark/Willow Lake’s Dani Btchelor in 1 minute 31 seconds of the third-place match.
Spearfish’s Makita Raylor finished eighth. She was pinned by Lakota Tech’s Brandy Marshall in 2 minutes 46 seconds of the seventh-place match. 120 pounds
Spearfish’s Candice Matsuda finished first. She pinned Dell Rapids’ Rylee Bird in 2 minutes 34 seconds of the championship match.
Spearfish’s Claire Abbitt finished fifth. She pinned Garretson’s Adair Hanisch in 1 minute 59 seconds of the fifth-place match.
126 pounds
Sturgis Brown’s Madison Snyder finished third. She pinned Sioux Falls Washington’s Olivia Kolbrek in 4 minutes 56 seconds of the third-place match.
132 pounds
Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman finished first. She pinned Lakota Tech’s Giada Scherich in 1 minute 55 seconds of the championship match.
142 pounds
Spearfish’s Kimberlyn Heisler finished seventh. She defeated Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Jaelyn Carrizales 10-9 in the seventh-place match.
154 pounds
Spearfish’s Jayden Werlinger finished sixth. She fell 6-4 to Dakota Valley’s Gracie Delgado in the fifth-place match.
170 pounds
Spearfish’s Marlee Heltzel finished sixth. She was pinned by Brandon Valley’s Fantasia Felcher in 2 minutes 39 seconds of the fifth-place match.
